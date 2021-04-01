NEWARK, Del., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karriem Allah opens this Message by explaining how the prophecies in the Bible provide us with some of the events expected to take place when the Messiah, the Honorable Louis Farrakhan, is in the process of departing from among the people. In presenting this correlation, Karriem Allah parses several accounts of Jesus' departure to the Father, under controversial circumstances, commonly known as the Crucifixion. Karriem Allah further explains that knowing what is prophesied to occur, based on the Gospels, can lead to better preparation for the Honorable Louis Farrakhan's departure to the Honorable Elijah Muhammad.
Karriem Allah, referencing the prophecies of the Gospels that describe the suffering of Jesus on the cross, explains how gross misinterpretations of the Gospels have made many to believe that Jesus did not survive the Crucifixion, even though this Messianic prophecy does not emphatically state that Jesus succumbed to his persecution. Karriem Allah describes how religious dogma invented to represent Jesus has influenced the predominant doctrines of Christianity and Islam. Karriem Allah, in explaining that crucifixion is not synonymous with death, raises an often-overlooked question: How can Jesus return to the people as the Christ, as expected, if he did not survive persecution and crucifixion?
Karriem Allah explains how Jesus of 2,000 years ago could not have been and was not the prophesied Christ, because the prophecies, themselves, point to a period of 42 months between the Messiah's departure to the Father and His return as the Christ. Moreover, the prophecies emphatically show that these events occur alongside other eschatological events, which did not take place 2,000 years ago.
Karriem Allah, in setting expectations according to the fulfillment of the Messianic Prophecies, explains how the prophesied controversy involving the Honorable Louis Farrakhan's departure to the Throne of the Almighty God may likely stem from the "rewriting" of the early history of His Messianic Mission, which was during the late-1970s to early-1980s. Karriem Allah demonstrates the difficulty of providing clarity and context to the Honorable Louis Farrakhan's most controversial actions and statements, at that time, because many of those who were working closely with Him during that early period have passed away.
Karriem Allah further shows how the prophesied misrepresentation and misinterpretation of some of the early actions attached to the Honorable Louis Farrakhan's Messianic Mission, in fulfillment of the prophecies of the Bible, may explain why Jesus' followers and supporters fled from around him, leaving him to bear persecution and crucifixion alone.
This lecture, "Thwarting the Great Betrayal against the Honorable Louis Farrakhan, the Messiah" is part of the "Series on the Crucifixion of the Messiah, the Honorable Louis Farrakhan" and is available on Karriem Allah's Youtube channel and through his website.
