TAMPA, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating childhood cancer, is launching "Music Funds the Cure" in support of the 43 children diagnosed with pediatric cancer daily. Supermodel turned super mogul Kathy Ireland, who serves as NPCF's International Youth Chair, proclaims the relevance of merging the joy of music in support of the fight against pediatric cancer.
Music is something that everyone enjoys, and cancer is something that everyone despises. Engaging people to share their passion for music and align it with raising awareness and funds to support pediatric cancer research is the intent of "Music Funds the Cure". "We are so excited to join Kathy Ireland and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, to lift our voices and talents to benefit this extraordinary organization for children who are battling cancer. This is our third year of supporting Kathy, as International Youth Chair of NPCF, and we are grateful for the opportunity to participate in such a meaningful way," said eight-time Grammy Award-winners, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr, heralded as the 'First Couple of Pop & Soul', stars of the Academy Award-nominated film, "Summer of Soul" directed by Questlove, and recording artists, whose latest album, "blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons" on EE1 BMG, produced by Nic Mendoza, returned the duo to the Billboard charts after an absence of over 40 years.
"Funding research will help save the lives of children fighting cancer," says Kathy Ireland, whose record label, EE1 (under music giant BMG), recently returned music icons Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. to the top of the album charts with their first studio album in over thirty years, Lennon-McCartney Icons. "Music Funds the Cure has various ways for people to get involved. Artists and corporations can donate a percentage of their proceeds for their product or services. Musicians of all ages can post a donate link to their social media and challenge their network to listen to their music and donate to the NPCF," adds the philanthropist.
Orpheus Academy of Music in Austin, Texas, https://secure.qgiv.com/event/orpheusacademy/ is currently raising funds with students demonstrating to their network their skills and requesting support for their classmate Theo who lost his battle with cancer. The Academy will also be hosting a concert on March 6th to celebrate Theo's life and passion for music. This event is being streamed live.
Actor and musician Gabriella Graves is also supporting pediatric cancer research by encouraging patients to be courageous and continue to dream. She is hosting a "video dream series via YouTube" highlighting participants in the NPCF's Fashion Funds the Cure events across the country. Gabriella is known for her recurring role as Delaware, the quirky best friend, on Disney Channel's Coop and Cami Ask the World. When she is not working, Gabi's passions are creating YouTube videos of cover songs (singing to piano, ukulele, and guitar).
To put in perspective how important the support of this program is -- only four percent of the billions of dollars annually spent on cancer research is directed towards treating childhood cancer, and yet childhood cancer is the number one cause of death by disease in children. Moreover, fewer than 10 drugs have been developed for use in children with cancer since 1980. These are staggering statistics that we, as a society, can't ignore. As the top-rated cancer charity, the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is dedicated to putting 100% of our efforts towards developing safer, more effective treatment, to ensure these children not only survive but thrive after treatment.
Since its inception, the NPCF has been working to develop these treatments through their innovative Sunshine Project, a business model unlike any other in the field of pediatric cancer research. Consisting of a consortium of over 32 leading pediatric hospitals nationwide, the Sunshine Project was founded with the goal of leveraging collaboration, both scientific and philanthropic, to identify promising, less toxic, novel therapies to treat and eliminate childhood
To join - log onto: https://nationalpcf.org/programs/music-funds-the-cure/
About National Pediatric Cancer Foundation
The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer through the Sunshine Project, the Foundation's collaborative research initiative. By partnering with doctors and researchers from the country's top institutions, the Sunshine Project is fast-tracking the development of new drugs and therapies that will ultimately lead to the cure of childhood cancers. The NPCF has received a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency and is recognized as the top-rated cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit http://www.NationalPCF.org or connect via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
