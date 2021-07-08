POIPU BEACH KAUAI, Hawaii, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the first time ever, Kauai has its own progressive rabbi who can perform Jewish ceremonies for visitors seeking an iconic destination Hawaii wedding or life cycle event. Known as the "Kauai Rabbi," Rob Kvidt also welcomes interfaith couples and LGBTQ.
Rabbi Rob began marrying couples on Kauai following years of study and his ordination at Rabbinical Seminary International in New York. Each bespoke ceremony is based on the couple's unique desires and Rabbi Rob develops a relationship with them in order to create a wedding that perfectly articulates their love and beliefs. His range of expression includes both the Reform and Conservative Jewish movements.
Custom vow renewal ceremonies are also available for married couples visiting the exotic Garden Island of Kauai. Rabbi Rob is available to conduct other Jewish life cycle events including Bar/Bat Mitzvah.
Rabbi Rob has created a wedding-focused website to share his vision of Kauai Jewish weddings and welcomes you to visit in order to learn more. https://kauairabbi.com.
Personalized service, an elegant presentation, and perfectly executed ceremonies celebrating love and diversity are Rabbi Rob's hallmarks, as mentioned on his website. A wedding is one of the most important days in a couple's lives. Rabbi Rob says "it is an honor to help enhance your celebration and joy while minimizing stress and worry."
Among his other interests and his love for Kauai, Rabbi Rob is a certification candidate at the Gamliel Institute specializing in Jewish end-of-life rituals. In his spare time, he is a seasoned traveler and a renowned Hawaii travel writer who co-authors the popular website, Beat of Hawaii.
