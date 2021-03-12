LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Select programming will also be available to stream on PBS.org and the free PBS App.
KCET, Southern California's flagship PBS station and home for award-winning public media programming, announced today the return of the KCET Original Emmy® award-winning arts and culture series ARTBOUND with a special standalone special called "Arts Education." The documentary is an exploration of the values that arts education provides for all young people and communities, building the foundation for an inclusive and economically vibrant society. ARTBOUND: ARTS EDUCATION, developed in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, will premiere on Wed., April 28 at 9 p.m. PT on KCET and will subsequently air Fri., April 30 on PBS SoCal at 8 p.m. PT. Following the broadcast, the episode will stream at at kcet.org/artbound and on the free PBS video app.
ARTBOUND: ARTS EDUCATION shows that by growing social-emotional intelligence, inspiring a sense of belonging, and developing creative skills, the arts help individuals make sense of the past, act powerfully in the present, and imagine the future. The film features young poets from local organization Get Lit and professional artists that include Catherine Opie, Vijay Gupta, Hector Tobar, Debbie Allen and Chloe Arnold sharing personal stories. The all-new film is part of the critically acclaimed television series and online destination ARTBOUND, which examines the lives, works and creative processes of arts and culture innovators making an impact in Southern California and beyond.
The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) will host a virtual event on Tues., April 27 at 7 p.m. PT that will debut the episode featuring a panel discussion as part of the Film at LACMA screening series. Film at LACMA presents classic and contemporary narrative and documentary films, artists and their influences emerging auteurs, international showcases, special guest-curated programs and conversations with artists and special guests. To register to attend, please visit: https://www.lacma.org/programs/film
"Putting arts and arts education at the center of a child's education is vital, not only to the development of the child, but to the economic growth and health of our state," said PBS SoCal and KCET Chief Creative Officer Juan Devis. "We need to bring attention to the critical value of arts education, spearhead the resurgence and expansion of arts instruction in our public schools as well as celebrate the practices and the people that make it happen."
"We know the arts provide young people with a pathway to discovery, self-expression, educational achievement, career skill-building, and connections to community," said Kristin Sakoda, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture. "This ARTBOUND: 'Arts Education' episode is an exploration of those benefits of a creative education, but it is also a call to action—to eliminate systemic barriers that prevent access to the arts, invest in the voices of our youth, leverage the power of arts for cultural equity, and aspire to a creative future."
LACMA and KCET will also be hosting a virtual screening event and discussion featuring the ARTBOUND episode "The Watts Towers Arts Center" on Fri., Mar. 19 at 7 p.m. PT. The Watts Towers Arts Center was founded by artists and educators in the 1960s and has been a beacon of art and culture in the community for decades making an impact in Southern California and beyond. The virtual event features an in-depth discussion of the ARTBOUND episode and is moderated by Juan Devis (Executive Producer, Chief Creative Officer of KCET and PBS SoCal) and will feature panelists Rosie Lee Hooks (Director of the Watts Towers Arts Center Campus) and Charles Dickson (artist). To register to attend, please visit: https://www.lacma.org/event/film-screening-artbound-watts-towers-arts-center
Reinforcing KCET's commitment to sharing diverse and inclusive stories, additional ARTBOUND digital content at kcet.org/artbound will explore the impact of arts education in America. These articles include:
ARTBOUND: Arts Education is a project of the Los Angeles County Arts Education Collective, developed by the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture in partnership with KCET. Funding for this project was generously provided by the Stuart Foundation, the Moss Foundation, and the Los Angeles County Arts Education Collective Funders Council.
