This Keith Haring painting will hit the auction block on June 19, 2020 at EJ's Auction & Appraisal in Glendale, Arizona. The acrylic painting resurfaced nearly 34 years after Keith Haring visited Phoenix in December 1986. The painting is signed on the bottom right with a personalized note on the back of the canvas along with a second signature. Handwriting expert Bart Baggett provided EJ's Auction with his written opinion that the handwriting was by the hand of Keith Haring. www.ejsauction.com