ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keith Toney, a comedy writer with schizophrenic tendencies has completed his new book "I Hope You Ready for Crazy Crying from LMAO": a hilariously entertaining, much-needed read during these times of doubt and crisis.
In a comment about the author's work, "This book is hilarious, absolutely the funniest book I have ever read. I was so caught up in the moment that I forgot that I wrote it."
Published by Page Publishing, Keith Toney's narration is LMAO funny and relatable, making it an easy, read despite some emotional stories weaved in. With a long history of schizophrenic episodes, the sharing of many laughs, and a compassionate sense of much-needed humor, his time has finally come to go public.
"Single forever" is his war cry. Writing is his passion; whether he's making us laugh, cry, or love him, his wordplay is felt. From pipe dreams, penitentiary blues, to down in the dirt, tears nourishing like cool rain on a summer breeze, Keith Toney is extending his roots deep within our hearts.
Within these pages you are guaranteed to recapture one of the most cherished delights that make up part of some of our best moments in life (the joy of laughter).
Filled with many twists to common logic, this book is one of a kind, a true rarity, symbolic to finding a diamond inside the shell of a clam. An easy and much-needed read at any time but especially during our times of doubt, crisis, and deep-seated aloneness that exists in the depths of our minds.
The author's combination of light and dark comedic stylings, alluring story-telling, and insightful thoughts make this book a ray sunshine during your dark, sometimes funny, and desolate times.
Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase "I Hope You Ready for Crazy Crying from LMAO" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, meda@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing