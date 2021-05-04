DALLAS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The FBFK law firm is proud to announce that intellectual property shareholders Kelly Kubasta and John Cone have once again been recognized as 2021 D Magazine Best Lawyers in Dallas. The annual, peer-nominated list honors "exceptional lawyers offering unparalleled counsel" in 40 categories across Dallas.
This is Kubasta's 9th consecutive year and Cone's 4th consecutive year winning a spot on the list, which recognizes outstanding lawyers in the North Texas region.
"FBFK is proud to have these exceptional attorneys among our fast-growing, talented ranks," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO and Founding Partner. "Kelly and John are highly respected and bring great intellectual property expertise to our firm and clients."
- Kelly Kubasta – focuses on a wide array of intellectual property, with particular emphasis on patent, trademark, and trade dress litigation and licensing. He has extensive litigation experience, advising both plaintiffs and defendants, in Federal Court – both trial and through appeal – as well as in Texas state court. Kubasta is a seven-time The Best Lawyers in America honoree, currently serves as a Board Member of TeXchange DFW, and works with various non-profit organizations.
- John Cone – focuses on trademark, copyright and patent enforcement; state and federal intellectual property litigation; and a variety of brand strategy and management issues. He has tried cases in many U.S. federal court districts in Texas and has served as both an expert witness and mediator. Cone also serves as an adjunct professor at the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University and is a seven-time Texas Super Lawyer by Texas Monthly magazine.
About FBFK
Founded in 2001, Dallas-based FBFK is a fast-growing, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano and Houston, Texas, as well as in Silicon Valley. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in nearly 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. http://www.fbfk.law.
Media Contact
Melissa Flynn, Melissa Flynn PR & Marketing, +1 843.817.7653, melissa@melissaflynnpr.com
SOURCE FBFK