DUBUQUE, Iowa, Feb. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kendall Hunt Publishing has partnered with digital platform provider, Kiddom, to provide the Illustrative Mathematics K-12 math curriculum to users interested in a more robust or exclusively digital experience through an optional, premium dynamic platform. This curriculum will be Kendall Hunt's IM-Certified 6-12 and upcoming K-5 offerings.
The Kiddom platform allows for students, teachers, and administrators to easily visualize progress, keep track of pacing, and customize the way the Kendall Hunt IM curriculum is presented in an easy-to-modify format. Its easy-to-navigate capabilities allow for versatility when it comes to teaching in-person, in a blended learning environment, or strictly virtual. The flexibility to accommodate multiple learning environments is further supported by integrated communication tools that include audio, video, written communication, chat, group functionality, and assignment feedback.
"We are excited to offer our customers another option for utilizing the Illustrative Mathematics curriculum by Kendall Hunt. We know schools and districts are looking for a one-stop shop when it comes to digital platforms and Kiddom's capabilities with assignments, communication tools, student tracking and visibility will be an asset to educators," said Kendall Hunt K-12 Division Vice President Charley Cook.
"At a time when the future of education is at the junction of flexibility and quality, we are thrilled this partnership offers a solution without tradeoffs: the flexible Kiddom platform will soon deliver schools and districts the highest quality, top-rated by EdReports K-12 math offered by Kendall Hunt's Illustrative Mathematics," said Abbas Manjee, Kiddom Chief Executive Officer.
IM K-12 Math Certified by Illustrative Mathematics is a problem-based curriculum designed to address content and practice standards to foster learning for all. Students learn by doing math, solving problems in mathematical and real-world contexts, and constructing arguments using precise language. Teachers can shift their instruction and facilitate student learning with high-leverage routines to guide learners to understand and make connections between concepts and procedures.
