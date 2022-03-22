MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Poetry of Life: From a Biblical Perspective": a potent reminder of God's love and one's connection to Him. "Poetry of Life: From a Biblical Perspective" is the creation of published author Kenneth McIntosh, a native of Hernando, Mississippi, who was born in 1928 and dedicated fifty years to his loving bride, Nancy, until her passing in 2019. Together they share a daughter.
McIntosh shares, "After reading that the great poets say that poetry makes truth more real and seeing so much poetry God used in the Bible, I became convinced that it must be true that verse makes truth more real. In 1996, I began writing Poetry from a Biblical Perspective with the goal of making the truth of the Bible more real. For the next twenty years, I wrote 230 carefully crafted poems drawn from the veracity and wisdom of God's word.
"It's my suggestion that when you feel discouraged and need hope, comfort, and guidance, go to this book to pick some poems that hopefully will give you fresh hope, encouragement, and guidance.
"The Bible says God in his divine power has granted us everything pertaining to life and godliness. It is my hope and prayer that you will discover something through the poetry that touches the heart, moves the imagination, and makes truth more real."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth McIntosh's new book will delight the imagination and encourage the soul as readers consider the carefully selected words found within.
McIntosh shares in hopes of empowering others on their journey of faith so they may experience the comfort of God's word.
