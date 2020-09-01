LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 146th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, September 5th swiftly approaching, Kentucky Derby Online Betting, the digital home for those seeking to place bets and picks for the Kentucky Derby, has launched a new informational guide on how to bet on the race. From a complete list of Kentucky Derby 2020 contenders to details on how to effectively place online bets using Bitcoin or credit cards to updates and changes on the race due to COVID-19, Kentucky Derby Online Betting has the information that bettors need to put them in the best place for winning. The Kentucky Derby Online Betting guide also provides a list of the top online racebooks to place wagers at, as well as later wagers and information for the rest of the Triple Crown.
"For the first time ever, as a result of being pushed back due concerns surrounding COVID-19, the Kentucky Derby is being held in September, rather than the usual month of May. And this rescheduling has brought a number of unfamiliar circumstances for bettors, like the fact that there will be different types of horses compared to previous years," said Kevin Browne, Operations Manager of Kentucky Derby Online Betting. "This atypical landscape could leave bettors feeling a little uneasy about their bets and picks this year, so our Kentucky Derby Online Betting guide is available to offer all the information bettors need to help them make the best decisions during these unusual times."
Kentucky Derby Online Betting contains a list of betting odds for the 146th Kentucky Derby race with constant updates as those odds change over the coming days. The guide also provides free Kentucky Derby handcapping odds and picks for horse betting.
