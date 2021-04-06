AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KERV Interactive, a recognized technology company specializing in visual IR driven interactive video and data for brands, has brought on technology and media veteran Jay Wolff as Senior Vice President, Revenue.
With the rapid rise of seamless commerce, Wolff will be in charge of building out and leading the company's revenue organization, partnerships, and growth strategy. He will lead the charge in organizing infrastructure to take products – such as KERV's interactive shoppable video products, social units, and content API features– to market and help them scale.
With over 15 years of experience in technology, software, and media industries, Wolff has helped build and scale several next-gen startups from $0 to $100M+ in revenue. Most recently, he was on the revenue leadership and growth teams at Varick Media, Boostr, and SambaTV, guiding companies from early-stage startups to explosive year-over-year revenue growth. Prior to joining SambaTV, Wolff served as vice president of agency and brand partnerships at PulsePoint, and was instrumental to the 2011 merger of ContextWeb and Datran Media. Wolff also sits on the executive board and is Vice President of 212NYC, New York's leading organization for the digital advertising industry. Originally from Armonk, NY, Jay holds a BS in Marketing from Syracuse University and a Certificate of Management from the University of Chicago.
"Shoppable video will help marketers thrive, KERV's AI and interactive video products are at the forefront of industry progress," notes Wolff. "With the deprecation of cookies, there is no better time to get ahead of the curve and help lead an award-winning organization focused on driving the future of real-time business outcomes."
"We are thrilled to have Jay Wolff join the KERV team," notes Marika Roque, COO of KERV Interactive. "Jay is a savvy industry leader who knows how to help organizations succeed. With his guidance, KERV can expand limitless opportunities."
About KERV Interactive
Based in Austin, Texas, KERV Interactive is the world's most advanced interactive content and data company and is revolutionizing the future of video engagement through dimensional storytelling. KERV's digital advertising platform was built on cutting-edge, patented technology and adds extraordinary value to brands, agencies, and creative and data-science teams by creating audience-to-brand connections within video like never before. Leveraging breakthrough machine learning techniques and AI with unmatched processing speed, the KERV technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects within a video just as precisely as the natural eye. KERV enables every frame in every scene of any digital video to be an immersive, interactive experience for consumers.
