AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KERV Interactive, a recognized technology company specializing in visual IR driven interactive video for brands, has won a prestigious Digiday Modern Retail Awards in the category of "Best Use of Video" for its work with Zulily, an American e-commerce company that sells apparel, footwear, toys and home products for the whole family. KERV also was a finalist in the "Best E-Commerce Experience" category.
KERV helps brands transform their video assets into fully interactive storefronts (with pixel-level customization), targeted and full of shoppable information that both enhances usefulness and commerce opportunities. KERV's custom, dynamic interactive ad technology increases a video's consumer engagement, boosts shoppability by over five times, generates more time spent with content assets and increases interactions – such as QR scans – by over 50 percent.
The Digiday Modern Retail Awards recognizes companies that are making it through the pandemic by focusing on customer-focused experiences, even when it means swiftly pivoting campaigns and product strategies to accommodate new consumer behaviors. KERV began working with online retailer Zulily to enhance a "Joy of Shopping" campaign and uniquely identified 25+ interactive objects for users to individually shop based upon product-specific interest. Click-through rate (CTR) and engagement levels were vastly increased, resulting in thousands of new-user sign ups on the Zulily website.
"We are thrilled and grateful to win a Digiday Modern Retail Award," notes Marika Roque, COO of KERV Interactive. "This prestigious recognition validates the hard work and devotion of our team members. It's also great to earn this with Zulily, who has been a wonderful and forward-thinking partner."
About KERV Interactive
Based in Austin, Texas, KERV Interactive is the world's most advanced interactive content and data company and is revolutionizing the future of video engagement through dimensional storytelling. KERV's digital advertising platform was built on cutting-edge, patented technology and adds extraordinary value to brands, agencies, and creative and data-science teams by creating audience-to-brand connections within video like never before. Leveraging breakthrough machine learning techniques and AI with unmatched processing speed, the KERV technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects within a video just as precisely as the natural eye. KERV enables every frame in every scene of any digital video to be an immersive, interactive experience for consumers.
