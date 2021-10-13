AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KERV Interactive, a recognized technology company specializing in visual IR-driven interactive video and data for brands, is bridging the gap between content and commerce during this holiday season where digital video ad spend and e-commerce are on the rise and could be highest in the history of this advertising segment.
In an unprecedented uptick, more than half of 2021 video budgets are being allocated to digital, including desktop, mobile, and CTV, suggesting a rapid increase in the demand for branded digital video. Research further shows that e-commerce will be a driving force this holiday season, with a projected 11.3% increase and with spending expected to account for a record 18.9% of total retail sales during the holidays 2021.
Leveraging this holiday trend, KERV's patented technology is uniquely positioned to help brands and agencies empower creative agility and take their video ads further throughout the holiday season. During a typical holiday season, most brands can only produce one or two video creatives. KERV's object-level data allows brands to easily and quickly create multiple versions of the same creative based on retailers, different groups of shoppers, and even by product availability, all in real-time. Even without an integration, KERV can update creatives on the fly and allow quick creative optimizations to align with promotional timing, products selling out, shifts from delivery to BOPIS (Buy Online, Pick-up In-Store), and so much more. The process allows holiday advertising to be more versatile, dynamic, and effective than ever before.
"This year there will be more digital video and e-commerce than at any time in history, but simultaneously, brands are faced with uncertainty in the supply chain," notes Marika Roque, COO of KERV Interactive. "By leveraging KERV's seamless commerce video technology, brands have more agility to adapt their communication strategies on the fly, without adding more work."
To learn more, please contact Jeannine Jacobi of Fresh PR at 323‑903‑7063 or jeannine@freshpr.net, or visit https://kervit.com.
About KERV Interactive
Based in Austin, Texas, KERV Interactive is the world's most advanced interactive content and data company and is revolutionizing the future of video engagement through dimensional storytelling. KERV's digital advertising platform was built on cutting-edge, patented technology and adds extraordinary value to brands, agencies, and creative and data-science teams by creating audience-to-brand connections within video like never before. Leveraging breakthrough machine learning techniques and AI with unmatched processing speed, the KERV technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects within a video just as precisely as the natural eye. KERV enables every frame in every scene of any digital video to be an immersive, interactive experience for consumers.
Media Contact
Jeannine Jacobi, Fresh PR, +1 323.903.7063, jeannine@freshpr.net
SOURCE KERV