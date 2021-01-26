LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based KEVANI, Inc. ("KEVANI"), one of the largest and most innovative digital outdoor advertising companies in Southern California, has launched KEVANI+ (www.kevaniplus.com). This automated platform—designed specifically for short-term campaigns—offers advertisers the simplicity of a complete end-to-end online booking experience with the benefit of utilizing premium digital billboard assets. Customers can schedule, purchase, and post their own creative content on high-traffic digital billboards within minutes.
HOW KEVANI+ WORKS
Users choose a date range for their campaign, select from available locations, check out, and upload their creative content. If a user selects a same-day start date, they will see their content posted on the selected billboard within 30 minutes—no waiting weeks, days, or hours for an ad campaign to begin. This service works in conjunction with KEVANI's premium inventory, so no matter what location a buyer selects, the content will be displayed on an eye-catching, sophisticated digital billboard in a high-traffic location. The KEVANI+ platform is for short-term bookings only, and is not compatible with campaigns longer than two weeks. Longer campaigns are available through the traditional buying process with KEVANI.
WHO KEVANI+ SERVES
This platform is ideal for new product or service announcements, event promotion, unplanned announcements, short-term geotargeting (e.g. conventions and trade shows), and any other short-term campaign needs. KEVANI earmarked a portion of ad space on its award-winning outdoor advertising assets to provide this service for short-term advertisers and their agencies who are not familiar with the traditional billboard buying channels. KEVANI+ is not a programmatic platform.
"KEVANI is thrilled to launch KEVANI+ and offer this new service to our customers," said Kevin Bartanian, CEO of KEVANI. "This best-in-class automated buying platform streamlines the buying process, making it extremely easy for advertisers to purchase billboards. KEVANI+ is all about meeting short-term advertising needs by pairing efficiency with premium KEVANI inventory."
About KEVANI
KEVANI is an out-of-home (OOH) media sales organization that promotes national and local brands through innovative outdoor advertising destinations. Our inventory provides a unique opportunity for our brand and agency partners to captivate their audience. We started KEVANI because we want to bring value to our medium, from the development of new destinations to the way the medium is sold. Simply put, our mission is to transform our industry and we do so by adhering to our Mission Statement.
For more information, please visit www.kevani.com