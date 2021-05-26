WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haley Marketing, the leading website development, content and recruitment marketing firm serving the temporary staffing and executive recruiting industries, is growing their leadership team with the addition of two key hires: Jeffrey Staats as Chief Marketing Officer, and Susan Wurst as Director of Account Management. The organization will leverage both Staats' and Wurst's extensive business and staffing industry experience to elevate its service offerings and client experience.
A self-described "recovering corporate marketing executive," Staats is a highly focused, innovative change catalyst with an entrepreneurial spirit who has transformed marketing in multiple industries. With over 20 years as a marketing leader, Staats has spent the last six years in the staffing industry, starting as Head of Marketing for Able and most recently as Head of Marketing for TalentLaunch. In his new role as CMO for Haley Marketing, Jeff is tasked with solidifying Haley Marketing's go-to-market strategies as well as leveraging his extensive marketing automation experience in a new service line for the firm.
A Minnesota native, Wurst brings a passion for providing shareworthy customer service with more than 30 years of staffing industry experience to her new role. Prior to joining Haley Marketing, she worked in implementation, sales and account management at Bond International Software; most recently she started the account management function at TempWorks Software. As Haley Marketing's Director of Account Management, Wurst will be working with both clients and Haley Marketing team members to ensure a cohesive partnership across all product and service offerings – delivering even better client experiences and business results.
According to Co-CEO, David Searns, "We are beyond excited to have these two staffing industry veterans on the Haley Marketing team. Besides being incredibly great people, they each bring unique skills to our leadership team. Susan's extensive technology and account management experience is helping us reshape our own account management process and allowing us to better service clients that need multi-disciplinary service teams. And Jeff is one of the top marketers in the industry with extensive knowledge of automation. We're excited to build on his experience to bring marketing and process automation solutions to our clients."
About Haley Marketing Group
Haley Marketing provides website development, recruitment marketing, content and social media marketing, and strategy consulting to the staffing industry. The company provides services to more than 1,400 staffing and recruiting firms throughout the world.
Haley Marketing's mission is to make great marketing more affordable, and the firm's clients range from solo recruiters to larger staffing and recruiting organizations with regional, national and international offices.
Haley Marketing's services include:
Staffing Websites
Digital Marketing
Branded Content
Recruitment Marketing
Marketing Technology
For more information, contact Haley Marketing at 1.888.696.2900.
Media Contact
Mandy Wittschen, Haley Marketing, +1 8886962900, mwittschen@haleymarketing.com
SOURCE Haley Marketing