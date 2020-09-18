Kia's Most Powerful Midsize Sedan, The All-New K5, Goes Primetime For The 72nd Emmy® Awards Telecast

- The latest element of Kia's "K5 Live" launch will see the midsize sedan incorporated into pivotal moments throughout the 72nd Emmy® Awards ceremony - A :60-second spot featuring the K5 performing a never-before-seen stunt also will debut during the 72nd Emmy® Awards telecast on Sunday, September 20th on ABC