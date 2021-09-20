NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTPM, the leader in video product reviews for toys, baby, and pet gear has released their Holiday Most Wanted 2021 List. This year, the Holiday Most Wanted List is divided into four categories: Learning & Developmental Play, Activities & Active Play, Role Playing & Imaginative Play, and Entertainment/Influencers. Within each of the four categories, the TTPM Editorial Team, who have a combined 100+ years of predicting the hot toys, has selected the HOT DOZEN™, the top 12 toys in each category.

"We're excited to have the HOT DOZEN™ toys in four strong trending categories this year," said Jim Silver, CEO of TTPM. "Just saying hot toys is too broad, breaking our list out by categories helps parents and gift givers identify the right toy for their child based on their interests and play patterns and highlights the innovation across our industry."

The Most Wanted List, featuring the HOT DOZEN™, kicks off the holiday shopping season. And this year promises to be a year like no other.

"This holiday, because of the supply chain issues, the hot toys will be harder to buy than ever before and we strongly suggest that if these items are on your kids' wish list, buy them when you see them as there will be a scarcity come time December," says Silver. "The combination of the Covid-19 virus, combined with ports being backed up and the massive container shortage, will greatly affect the replenishment system, not only in toys, but for all consumer goods categories made overseas."

The TTPM Most Wanted List will also be on display at the TTPM Holiday Showcase held on September 23, in New York City. Members of the media and top-tier influencers gather with exhibitors to kick off the holidays and experience the magic of the toy industry, as you can only do in person with a toy.

For more information and to view details on the Most Wanted List, please visit TTPM.com, see reviews on the TTPM YouTube Channel, and visit their TikTok Channel, TheToyAuthority.

TTPM's Most Wanted 2021 List (By Category)

Learning & Developmental Play Hot Dozen™

Blue's Clues & You! Cook-Along Kitchen by Just Play

Butter Slime Activity Sets by WeCool

Choppin' Fun Learning Pot by LeapFrog

CoComelon Deluxe Interactive JJ by Jazwares

Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Ultimate Learning Bot by Mattel

Fisher-Price Imaginext Bat-Tech BatBot by Mattel

Kidizoom Print Cam by VTech

Little Tikes Pelican Explore and Fit Cycle by MGA Entertainment

Moji the Lovable Labradoodle by Skyrocket

Peppa Pig Peppa's Family Motorhome by Hasbro

PJ Masks Deluxe Battle HQ by Hasbro

Play-Doh Rising Cake Oven by Hasbro

Activities & Active Play Hot Dozen™

Adidas Original Superstar Set by LEGO

BattleBots Arena Max by Hexbug

Funkoverse Marvel Strategy Game by Funko

Got2Glow Fairy Finder by WowWee

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road by Mattel

Hot Wheels Ultimate Octo Car Wash by Mattel

Marvel Infinity Gauntlet by LEGO

Nerf Command Base Battle Fort by KidKraft

Nerf Hyper Rush-40 by Hasbro

Nickelodeon Slime Metallic Mixer Studio by Cra-Z-Art

The Original Spirograph Animator by PlayMonster

World Map by LEGO

Role Playing & Imaginative Play Hot Dozen™

5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands by Zuru

Barbie Dream House by Mattel

B-Kind Dolls by Jada

Cry Babies Magic Tears Storyland by IMC

L.O.L. Surprise! Color Change by MGA Entertainment

L.O.L. Surprise! Tweens by MGA Entertainment

Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron by Moose Toys

My Squishy Little Dumplings by WowWee

Rainbocorns Talkin' Jelly Shake Surprise by Zuru

Squishville Minis and Fifi's Cottage by Jazwares

Treasure X Monster Gold by Moose Toys

VIP Pets Color Boost by IMC

Entertainment/Influencers Hot Dozen™

Blues Clues & You! Check-Up Time Blue by Just Play

Bluey's Ultimate Caravan Adventures by Moose Toys

Gabby's Doll House by Spin Master

Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Web-Quarters Playset by Hasbro

PAW Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower/Vehicles by Spin Master

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles VS. Cobra Kai Action Figures by Playmates Toys

Influencers

Blippi Get Ready and Play Plush by Jazwares

FGTeeV Mr. Beats Boombox by Bonkers

Ryan's World Galaxy Explorers Mega Mystery Rocketship Play Set by Just Play

Spy Ninjas Covert Communicators by Playmates Toys

Vlad & Niki Crazy Rocketship Playset by Playmates Toys

WeWearCute So Glittery Hand Spa by Spin Master

About TTPM

TTPM (Toys, Tots, Pets & more) is the leading and largest video reviewer of Toys, Baby Gear, and Pet Products. Consumers can research products on TTPM's website or YouTube Channels before buying online or purchasing in store. TTPM's YouTube Toy Channel is the #1 channel viewed by parents looking to buy toys. TTPM creates video reviews for more than 3,000 products yearly in their own studio. TTPM also features fun and entertaining looks at the newest toys on their TikTok Channel, TheToyAuthority, their YouTube Shorts channel, The ToyAuthority, and on the IG Reels under TTPM official.

