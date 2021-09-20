NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTPM, the leader in video product reviews for toys, baby, and pet gear has released their Holiday Most Wanted 2021 List. This year, the Holiday Most Wanted List is divided into four categories: Learning & Developmental Play, Activities & Active Play, Role Playing & Imaginative Play, and Entertainment/Influencers. Within each of the four categories, the TTPM Editorial Team, who have a combined 100+ years of predicting the hot toys, has selected the HOT DOZEN™, the top 12 toys in each category.
"We're excited to have the HOT DOZEN™ toys in four strong trending categories this year," said Jim Silver, CEO of TTPM. "Just saying hot toys is too broad, breaking our list out by categories helps parents and gift givers identify the right toy for their child based on their interests and play patterns and highlights the innovation across our industry."
The Most Wanted List, featuring the HOT DOZEN™, kicks off the holiday shopping season. And this year promises to be a year like no other.
"This holiday, because of the supply chain issues, the hot toys will be harder to buy than ever before and we strongly suggest that if these items are on your kids' wish list, buy them when you see them as there will be a scarcity come time December," says Silver. "The combination of the Covid-19 virus, combined with ports being backed up and the massive container shortage, will greatly affect the replenishment system, not only in toys, but for all consumer goods categories made overseas."
The TTPM Most Wanted List will also be on display at the TTPM Holiday Showcase held on September 23, in New York City. Members of the media and top-tier influencers gather with exhibitors to kick off the holidays and experience the magic of the toy industry, as you can only do in person with a toy.
For more information and to view details on the Most Wanted List, please visit TTPM.com, see reviews on the TTPM YouTube Channel, and visit their TikTok Channel, TheToyAuthority.
TTPM's Most Wanted 2021 List (By Category)
Learning & Developmental Play Hot Dozen™
Blue's Clues & You! Cook-Along Kitchen by Just Play
Butter Slime Activity Sets by WeCool
Choppin' Fun Learning Pot by LeapFrog
CoComelon Deluxe Interactive JJ by Jazwares
Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Ultimate Learning Bot by Mattel
Fisher-Price Imaginext Bat-Tech BatBot by Mattel
Kidizoom Print Cam by VTech
Little Tikes Pelican Explore and Fit Cycle by MGA Entertainment
Moji the Lovable Labradoodle by Skyrocket
Peppa Pig Peppa's Family Motorhome by Hasbro
PJ Masks Deluxe Battle HQ by Hasbro
Play-Doh Rising Cake Oven by Hasbro
Activities & Active Play Hot Dozen™
Adidas Original Superstar Set by LEGO
BattleBots Arena Max by Hexbug
Funkoverse Marvel Strategy Game by Funko
Got2Glow Fairy Finder by WowWee
Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road by Mattel
Hot Wheels Ultimate Octo Car Wash by Mattel
Marvel Infinity Gauntlet by LEGO
Nerf Command Base Battle Fort by KidKraft
Nerf Hyper Rush-40 by Hasbro
Nickelodeon Slime Metallic Mixer Studio by Cra-Z-Art
The Original Spirograph Animator by PlayMonster
World Map by LEGO
Role Playing & Imaginative Play Hot Dozen™
5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands by Zuru
Barbie Dream House by Mattel
B-Kind Dolls by Jada
Cry Babies Magic Tears Storyland by IMC
L.O.L. Surprise! Color Change by MGA Entertainment
L.O.L. Surprise! Tweens by MGA Entertainment
Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron by Moose Toys
My Squishy Little Dumplings by WowWee
Rainbocorns Talkin' Jelly Shake Surprise by Zuru
Squishville Minis and Fifi's Cottage by Jazwares
Treasure X Monster Gold by Moose Toys
VIP Pets Color Boost by IMC
Entertainment/Influencers Hot Dozen™
Blues Clues & You! Check-Up Time Blue by Just Play
Bluey's Ultimate Caravan Adventures by Moose Toys
Gabby's Doll House by Spin Master
Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Web-Quarters Playset by Hasbro
PAW Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower/Vehicles by Spin Master
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles VS. Cobra Kai Action Figures by Playmates Toys
Influencers
Blippi Get Ready and Play Plush by Jazwares
FGTeeV Mr. Beats Boombox by Bonkers
Ryan's World Galaxy Explorers Mega Mystery Rocketship Play Set by Just Play
Spy Ninjas Covert Communicators by Playmates Toys
Vlad & Niki Crazy Rocketship Playset by Playmates Toys
WeWearCute So Glittery Hand Spa by Spin Master
