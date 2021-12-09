BONSALL, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recruits is now launched on Kickstarter. Founded by Blaine Nabors, Recruits™ is a sport-centric 501 (c) non-profit organization operating through a new proprietary web-based platform, created to serve High School student athletes with ambitions of playing sports on a collegiate level while continuing their education. The Recruits™ platform will bridge the gap between academically qualified yet underserved students and Division II & III institutions while providing a safe environment to execute a successful recruitment process. Recruits™ is open to student-athletes of all sports, including rodeo, FFA, and extreme sports at ABSOLUTELY NO cost to the students or recruiters.
This platform will allow college coaches/recruiters to be able to search through the large database of athletes and create their specific depth chart, also at ABSOLUTELY NO CHARGE! Unlike any other platform services out there, HS athletes will not be able to reach out to coaches/recruiters without an invitation from the colleges. This alleviates the overwhelming amount of emails college coaches and recruiters receive daily from HS athletes.
Recruits allows students to create profiles featuring their athletic talents, statistics, accomplishments. It also allows college coaches and recruiters to narrow down their recruitment pool so that they can easily choose the best students for their athletic programs.
Leveling the playing field
According to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), there are around 400k+ student-athletes that join the recruitment pool every year. However, only 2%-7% are awarded an athletics scholarship. And out of this 2% to 7% are from mostly only 15 major cities.
This means around 93% of student-athletes are not getting an equal opportunity to further their education simply based on geographical location and access to resources.
"Overall, the Recruits vision is to level the playing field and to open the door for all coaches & recruiters to see more and reach out to more student-athletes across the nation! We want to revolutionize the recruitment workflow from research to recruitment," said Blaine Nabors, founder of The Recruits.
Rise of digital recruiting
In 2020, the NCAA suspended in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As a result, coaches had to adopt digital modes of recruitment. A survey by the Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) revealed that college coaches sent 26% more e-mails to potential athletes in 2020 than in 2019. Furthermore, Cornerstone Reputation found that 83% of college coaches conduct online searches of student-athletes to assess their statistics and character. This goes to show that college recruiting truly is going digital.
Coaches are starting to see that social media is a convenient way to evaluate talent from all over the country and even the world. From a student's point of view, it allows them to be discoverable and showcase their talent on a platform they're comfortable with. There is, however, a downside to using traditional social media such as Instagram -- these apps are not designed for college recruiting.
Recruits offers a fuss-free solution that connects coaches to student-athletes. The platform lets student-athletes create profiles that focus on their career highlights. Profiles can be carefully curated to display only sports-related details so that coaches don't need to filter out "insignificant" content.
Coaches can also benefit from the platform. Through Recruits, college coaches no longer need to go through the long recruiting process. The Recruits software allows them to set specific criteria so it can automatically "scout" student-athletes that fit the specifics. This is more convenient than having to sort through thousands of student-athletes.
Furthermore, parents can have peace of mind, knowing that the platform keeps their kids safe from "fake" recruiters that you'll likely find on other sites. Parents can access Recruiters to oversee their children's activities, as well as gain insights from the app's recruiting advisors.
"I'm very excited about what we are doing with Recruits! For us to have the capability to assist student-athletes at such a crucial point in their lives is incredible! We have constructed a new and improved bridge for the youth to cross over into the world of college athletics," shared Lynn Wess, a partner at The Recruits.
To know more about the Kickstarter campaign, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/profile/recruits/about.
