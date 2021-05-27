BOISE, Idaho, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KidCheck secure children's check-in provides multiple best practices child safety videos on its YouTube channel. These videos include information on child safety resources, tips and tricks, touchless check-in, as well as various series on preventing abuse, proper screening, and overall safety.
The videos are created to help organizations caring for children improve child safety. They are designed for churches, activity centers, camps, gyms, daycares, and any childcare focused organization. The videos vary from short best practices to topic overviews, and in-depth webinar replays to webcast interviews and discussions.
"The goal of the KidCheck child safety videos is to deliver easy access to information to help organizations caring for children improve child safety," said Alex Smith, KidCheck CEO.
Smith continued, "It is a priority of KidCheck to share child safety information through the various safety resources we offer including the YouTube channel, safety downloads on our website, and the KidCheck blog. KidCheck is committed to helping organizations caring for children create a safe environment for kids."
About KidCheck
KidCheck, Inc. provides secure children's check-in software and complete check-in station systems for churches, fitness facilities, and organizations caring for children. KidCheck believes every child deserves a chance to grow in a safe environment, and every parent deserves peace-of-mind about the safety of their children. KidCheck is committed to delivering easy-to-use, innovative, and reliable check-in systems backed by world class support. To learn more or to request a demo visit https://www.kidcheck.com.
