CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During Chattanooga's Spring Break Safari, the city is transformed into a place where kids rule, and adventure is everywhere. From Friday, March 11 to Sunday, April 17, 2022, participating attractions will offer kids the chance to use their imaginations and explore the world with hands-on activities designed just for them.
While on Spring Break Safari, kids can become a...
1. Artisanal Adventurer and uncover the treasures of the art world
2. Zookeeper and care for some of the wildest creatures around
3. World Traveler and dance to the rhythmic sounds of an Indonesian Bonang
4. Budding Artist and explore the world of art collecting
5. Hero and immerse into patriotic stories of sacrifice and commitment
6. Junior Naturalist and canoe Lookout Creek
7. RockQuest Adventurer and search for geological wonders
8. Cave Explorer and discover hidden natural wonders
9. Global Explorer and embark on a quest to meet animals from every continent
10. Conductor and travel along historic rail lines
Families can discover even more of Chattanooga on an exciting scavenger hunt! Explore a number of neighborhoods and 9 attractions while completing each scavenger hunt at your own pace. Scavenger hunts take place in four different city districts and outside of each participating attraction. Admission is not required to enjoy.
In addition to Spring Break Safari, be sure to check out our outdoor experiences, events, and all that Chattanooga has to offer this spring. For more information on planning your trip to Chattanooga, go to VisitChattanooga.com/Spring.
About the Chattanooga Tourism Co.
The Chattanooga Tourism Co. Promotes and develops visitor experiences for our community's economic and social prosperity. Chattanooga has been named the Best Town Ever twice by Outside magazine, one of the 10 Best Small Cities in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler, and a Top 100 Best Places to Live by Livability.
