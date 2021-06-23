ATLANTA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kids2, a global company that designs solutions to help early-stage parents and families, today announced the launch of Hello Einstein Studios™, a new media entertainment company focused on creating curiosity-driven content reaching kids from ages 0-12.
Hello Einstein Studios™ will offer new shows that target the pre-school, elementary, and pre-teen age groups, with the purpose of igniting curious young minds. In addition, the new venture will also continue to create the beloved Baby Einstein™ brand's digital content. The media company was founded as part of the Kids2 mission to create and offer holistic solutions for both parents and children worldwide. Hello Einstein Studios™ follows the learning philosophy of the Baby Einstein™ brand, "The Einstein Way," which are a set of core principles, centered on the importance of curiosity in babies and children. Kids2 is currently partnered with Moonbug Entertainment as well as with Pandora and Roku to make Hello Einstein Studios' offerings accessible to the widest audience possible.
"Over the past two decades we have seen such a positive reaction to content from the Baby Einstein™ brand by parents across the world, and knew it was time to expand our beloved offerings." said Ryan Gunnigle, CEO and Owner of Kids2 and Co-Founder of Hello Einstein Studios™. "With the launch of Hello Einstein Studios™, we are excited to bring content that is new and relevant to today's world to more families and children than ever before."
Built on the foundation of the Baby Einstein™ brand's groundbreaking DVDs, Hello Einstein Studios™ will evolve Kids2's "edutainment" offerings. Hello Einstein Studios™ offers content that allows children to explore new worlds and cultures, different genres of music, dynamic relationships, travels and adventures, cooking and more. Hello Einstein Studios™ will live within the Kids2 enterprise as a part of Kids2's overall commitment to serving families on their journey through parenthood.
"The enduring strength of the Baby Einstein™ brand gives us license to create trusted, curiosity-driven entertainment for today's parents," said Daniel Rosenberg, founding partner of Piro and Co-Founder of Hello Einstein Studios™. "I'm excited to unite world-class talent in music and television to create the edutainment parents actively seek out."
Kids2 aims to support parents in their effort to provide a secure future for their children. The high-quality content from Hello Einstein Studios™ will be a new pathway to sparking innovation in young minds and prepare them to face today's rapidly-changing environment.
For more information, visit https://www.helloeinsteinstudios.com/.
About Kids2 Group
Kids2 Group is a purpose-driven family of companies focused on helping new parents solve some of their biggest problems. This is all made possible thanks to Kids2 Group's unique community of passionate people and forward-thinking companies that create connectivity and comradery in pursuit of tiny wins for parents and children everywhere. Comprised of world-renowned brands Baby Einstein, Ingenuity and Bright Starts, as well as a privately owned media company, a venture capital firm to invest in like-minded startups, a vertically-integrated manufacturing facility, and various joint-venture partnerships—Kids2 Group sets out to create holistic solutions that create more tiny wins and bright futures for all families.
Kids2 Group's global reach spans 90 countries and more than 700 million consumer touchpoints, and the Kids2 Group family is growing. Thanks to new ideation and innovation, along with new investments in innovative spaces, Kids2 Group is on a path to make each day that much easier for early-stage parents and families everywhere.
About Hello Einstein Studios
Hello Einstein Studios is a media entertainment company founded by a team of dads which produces curiosity-driven content and whose sole purpose to help create a more curious world. Hello Einstein Studios creates trusted, best-in-class children's entertainment that encourages kids to stay curious. Hello Einstein Studios believes in the power of curiosity to drive creativity, encourage discovery and create adaptability for today's ever-changing environment. With the goal of sparking and fostering curiosity for families across the globe, Hello Einstein Studios produces shows that take families on new journeys through interactive digital edutainment.
