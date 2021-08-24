TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tallahassee-based IT company, Kikoda, was recognized yet again by Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 Nationals List. The company came in at No. 798, landing in the Top 20% of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. What's more, the company also ranked #2 of IT Systems Development companies in the state of Florida, and #3 of all companies in Tallahassee, FL where they are headquartered. The ranking was determined by the Inc. 5000 Nationals list, highlighting Kikoda's three-year growth of 607 percent.
Previously, Kikoda was ranked in the Top 25 on the Inc. 5000 Florida Regionals list in March 2021. The recognition comes as Kikoda continues its rapid expansion providing superior software and IT solutions. The rising IT company celebrates its five-year anniversary this December.
"Reflecting upon our achievements over the last 5 years, it is hard to put a finger on any one thing we're doing which has brought us so much success", said Matt Dufek, Kikoda President and CEO. "Ultimately, we're just a collection of passionate IT professionals with a common purpose: to provide our customers with the best solutions in a transparent and ethical way."
"Being recognized on the national level is extremely exciting and humbling", said Chris Korta, Kikoda Executive Vice President. "I believe that the growth we are experiencing is a direct result of the pride that Kikoda's staff brings to their work every single day."
This prestigious recognition also takes into account the expansion of Kikoda's company size, which saw an increase of 417 percent over the last three years. This growth has allowed the company to continue to bring new, innovative products and services to partners on a national scale. This is the first year Kikoda was eligible to receive the recognition.
Dufek added, "We are incredibly grateful for the continued trust our clients have in our team and the innovative IT services we deliver. This recognition is a testament to their success as well as ours."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Kikoda
Kikoda is a client-focused software company providing comprehensive IT services including: custom software development, cutting-edge Insurtech solutions, accredited cloud services, and expert data analytics. As a GSA Schedule 70 vendor, Kikoda also provides technical services to governmental agencies. Learn more about Kikoda at Kikoda.com.
