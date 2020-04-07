LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World-recognized artist and the creator of Metaphorical Realism: Vladimir Kush and Kush Fine Art present: "Kill Time" Oil on board diptych (9"x12" each). In the midst of an imposed lockdown, the entire world struggles with the one necessity that remains more valuable than gold itself: Time, and how to spend it wisely as the hands of the clock turn, the days become longer, and the same question arises: How to "Kill Time"? Transpierced by the ticking of the clock, the human race finds itself understanding the definition of time being a resource. To "Kill Time" wisely and in a useful way, becomes a bigger challenge than to see the sunrise and sunset arrive every day.
Time is an attribute of the surrounding world's existence and of our life. It is elusive. There are many attempts to define the notion of time. From literature we know that time can run, flow, crawl, fly, stand still...
Many artists over the years have tried to find a fitting imagery for the notion of time. In the artist's earlier painting "Webmaster", the spider weaves a web as a clock ticks over the invisible net of Time. Another example is the painting by Salvador Dali, "Persistence of Memory". There is also the expression "Kill Time". Obviously, Time is the subject matter.
On the new diptych, we see the symbolic Alarm clock hit by the hour and minute arrow-hands. When a person wakes up from the alarm clock, he instinctively tries to "kill time" and often knocks off the clock. On one hand, he wants to kill the unpleasant moment of going back into reality, on the other, he wants to prolong the slumber. When we experience the good moments of life, we wish time to slow down or even stop.
We would like to live through unpleasant moments when there are times of anxiety or alarm. This anxiety most likely appears when we cannot change the course of events and we wish to shorten time or just "kill time". Naturally, only the "Arrow of Time" can hit Time itself (see the artist's work "Arrow of Time"). The cosmological arrow of time shows that the time had its zero point, when the Big Bang occurred, and the end – the Big Crunch, when the universe and the time will disappear. However, the painting symbolically represents the changes not in natural history, but in the life of mankind. On its way, it destroys many things we would prefer to save; the stability of life, confidence in the future, variety of cultures. Thus each of us should remember that all his actions, even small, can have a dramatic impact on the future. We call it the butterfly principle.
