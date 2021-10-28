ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Public Broadcasting Atlanta (PBA), Atlanta's choice for NPR and PBS, announced today that Grammy Award-winning rap artist, Atlanta activist and entrepreneur Killer Mike's eagerly awaited conversation series, LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE, is set to debut on ATL PBA, Channel 30 10 p.m. Friday, October 29, followed by new episodes every week.
LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE is a weekly interview program featuring respectful, straight talk with an eclectic mix of guests equally passionate about today's issues. The series is hosted and executive produced by Michael Render, a.k.a Killer Mike and produced by Efficiency Studios and Elegant Elephant. The show airs on ATL PBA at 10 p.m. with a replay at 10:30 pm and additional airings Sundays at 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm.
Why PBS for a show like Love & Respect with Killer Mike?
"Mr. Rogers was a childhood hero, and I grew up on a diet of Sesame Street, Electric Company, Reading Rainbow with LeVar Burton and The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross," says Killer Mike. "PBS absolutely sparked a fire of curiosity in me. And those coals have only gotten hotter since. I have only one rule for this show: I'll talk to anyone, but I'll give a free pass to no one."
That insatiable curiosity and sense of fairness are the driving energy behind LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE's fresh perspective. Guests may be famous, infamous, or not-yet-famous—politicians, performers, authors, civic leaders, industry titans, and more, but all take part in the type of intriguing conversation only Killer Mike can conduct.
Upcoming guests include Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, world-famous rapper Big Boi, basketball great Dominique Wilkins, health expert Dr. Kimberly Manning and noted writer/producer/director Tyler Perry.
"Bringing Killer Mike to the WABE and ATL PBA family aligns with our strategy of doubling down on the ATL when it comes to content and partners," says Jennifer Dorian, Public Broadcasting Atlanta CEO. "National outlets like The Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and Variety turn to him for his unique point-of-view, and now he has his own platform for fresh dialogue on topical issues. We are honored to be the home of his landmark show, connecting Atlanta to national conversations and beyond."
LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE team is made up of seasoned industry veterans, including:
- Scott Carter—Producers Guild and Writers Guild award winner; executive producer/writer Politically Incorrect (ABC) and Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)
- Alisa Deanes - Director (NBA-TV/Turner Sports)
- Neal Kendall—NAACP Image Award winner, Tavis (PBS)
- Tommy Alter—Desus & Mero (Showtime) and The Shop with LeBron James (HBO)
