NEW YORK, Mar. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doug Davis and Ali Dee announce the addition of Kim Youngberg as Chief Legal Officer of DJDTP and as Partner at The Davis Firm.
Kim began her career in entertainment as the first associate at Davis Shapiro before becoming the SVP Business and Legal Affairs at Windup Entertainment. While at Windup Kim was responsible for all legal matters at what was then the largest indie record label in the USA along with its affiliated publishing and merch companies. Kim left the music industry when she became the General Counsel for Screenvision Media, the second largest cinema advertising company in the USA which also released independent films in theaters. She comes full circle now and is back with the Davis family. With her film and TV experience, Kim looks forward to working with clients from all forms of entertainment and advertising.
Doug Davis stated, "I really couldn't be more delighted to be re-united with the best lawyer I have ever practiced with. Kim's near decade as General Counsel at Screenvision Media gives the Davis Firm welcome support at the highest level for our growing Film and TV practice, and her near decade of legal leadership at Screenvision gives her the insight and leadership which will strengthen DJDTP as it continues its meteoric growth. Simply put, she is the perfect match for both DJDTP and our firm at this time."
Kim added, "Just when I thought I was out, Doug pulled me back in."
Ali Dee, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of DJDTP, added, "I could not be more thrilled by having Kim come join the music team at DJDTP as Chief Legal Officer. Kim is a valuable addition to the company bringing her creativity and vast legal experience to every deal and industry relationship. Kim knows how to navigate the ever changing times in the Film & TV world which allows my team to stay focused on what's being created. She is the best."
About
Doug Davis - The Davis Firm is one of the preeminent entertainment law firms in the country. The Davis Firm's clientele consists of the music industry's most successful artists, producers, songwriters, and executives, as well as Film and TV production companies and producer talent with deals at all the major streaming services and studios. Mr. Davis was Variety's 2018 Lawyer of the Year, and Billboard annually proclaims Mr. Davis one of the Top Music Lawyers. The Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers have annually recognized Mr. Davis for Music Law, with Best Lawyers naming him 2021 Entertainment Lawyer of the Year for music.
DJDTP is a leading custom music company that creates all things sonic, from original compositions for recording artists, to music production and supervision for film, television shows and commercials. DJDTP features a staff of award-winning composers, producers and artists making waves having created Mickey Mouse's 90th Birthday song, the theme for He-Man, wrestler theme songs for WWE, as well as Executive Music Producing feature films and TV series for Paramount, Netflix and Disney.
Media Contact
Maryna Prykhodko, The Davis Firm, +1 2124144200, info@davisfirm.net
SOURCE DJDTP