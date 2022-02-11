MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Inspired Reflections: A 30-Day Journal": an encouraging approach to daily self-care practices. "Inspired Reflections: A 30-Day Journal" is the creation of published author Kimberley Montgomery, M.A, LPC-S, a loving wife and mother and a licensed professional counselor and supervisor.

Montgomery shares, "Inspired Reflections is a personal journal that will provide daily inspiration while allowing a space to reflect on your thoughts, feelings, and ideas. Each day, you will have a prompt that will allow you to search for personal meaning.

"This journal provides a daily affirmation and an encouraging Bible verse that will engage the reader in exploring their personal values and beliefs."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberley Montgomery, M.A, LPC-S's new book will encourage and engage readers in daily reflection.

Montgomery shares in hopes of encouraging others to explore and nurture a strong sense of personal values and faith.

Consumers can purchase "Inspired Reflections: A 30-Day Journal" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Inspired Reflections: A 30-Day Journal," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.