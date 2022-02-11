MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Inspired Reflections: A 30-Day Journal": an encouraging approach to daily self-care practices. "Inspired Reflections: A 30-Day Journal" is the creation of published author Kimberley Montgomery, M.A, LPC-S, a loving wife and mother and a licensed professional counselor and supervisor.
Montgomery shares, "Inspired Reflections is a personal journal that will provide daily inspiration while allowing a space to reflect on your thoughts, feelings, and ideas. Each day, you will have a prompt that will allow you to search for personal meaning.
"This journal provides a daily affirmation and an encouraging Bible verse that will engage the reader in exploring their personal values and beliefs."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberley Montgomery, M.A, LPC-S's new book will encourage and engage readers in daily reflection.
Montgomery shares in hopes of encouraging others to explore and nurture a strong sense of personal values and faith.
