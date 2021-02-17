SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merlot Marketing, Inc. (Merlot) has been named agency of record for outdoor living products brand Kindred Outdoors and Surrounds and will lead national public relations efforts, digital advertising strategy and social media marketing. In addition, Merlot will manage all media services for Kindred, including research, planning and buying.
Launched in 2020 by Boral North America's Stone Division, Kindred Outdoors and Surrounds is a collection of artisan fire bowls, outdoor kitchens and fireplaces and indoor fireplace surrounds ranging from traditional to contemporary designs. The brand's easy-to-install solutions allow builders, landscape architects or homeowners to customize, create and transform an outdoor living space within hours.
"In an ever-evolving landscape, Merlot Marketing brings a vast mix of skills, technologies and knowledge to our conversations," said Crysta Hailes, Senior Director of Marketing for Boral Stone Division. "Their team is also well-connected in the home and building products industry, and they always have a finger on the pulse of what's trending."
"More than ever before, outdoor living spaces have evolved into an extension of our homes and Kindred Outdoors and Surrounds seamlessly marries design and functionality for creating your own personal retreat," said Debi Hammond, founder and CEO of Merlot Marketing. "We are excited to partner with the Kindred team to creatively showcase this new brand and look forward to contributing to its growth and success."
In close collaboration with the Kindred marketing team, Merlot Marketing will manage all facets of public relations and promotion of new product launches and designs trends through Social Media News Releases (SMNR), wire distributions and trend articles targeted to national consumer and trade publications, digital sites and influencers. Merlot will also provide ongoing marketing consultation, particularly around social media and digital advertising, and will lead all aspects of the media buying process to place print and digital advertising with national trade and consumer outlets.
For more information on Kindred Outdoors and Surrounds and its catalogue of products, visit mykindredliving.com.
About Merlot Marketing
Merlot Marketing is an award-winning, national agency that focuses on public relations (PR.0™), brand strategy, social media, advertising and digital communications – with offices in California and Nevada. Celebrating 20 years in business, Merlot has promoted brands across the North American market, specializing in the home and building products category, and has helped companies rediscover their brand position through its proprietary REDiscover™ Process. Discover our passion, creativity and results at http://www.merlotmarketing.com or call 916-285-9835.
About Kindred Outdoors and Surrounds
Distinguished by craftsmanship, accentuated by firelight, and designed to gather round, Kindred Outdoors & Surrounds creates memorable spaces that bring people together through thoughtful composition and functionality. Launched in 2020, Kindred Outdoors & Surrounds provides hand-forged fire bowls, fireplace surrounds, and outdoor kitchens that anchor gatherings of friends and family, both inside and outside the home. For more information, visit MyKindredLiving.com.
