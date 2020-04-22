AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KingsIsle Entertainment, a proven MMO hitmaker that is bringing its unique vision to mobile games, invites players to experience the latest update to Wizard101. This update brings a whole new level of depth to pets with new ways to play pet games, level up pets, unlock new talents, and even lets players adventure as their pets with pet specific quests!
Players will enjoy all the new elements of the pet system. Pet Mastery makes pet training more efficient and allows players to feed their pets automatically. Pet Happiness fuels actions like activating talents, and the addition of forty brand new Talents, including Adventuring Talents and Combat Talents, opens a whole new realm of pet possibilities. There are also new pets on the way, and the new Pet Promenade event, giving players more ways to play with pets than ever before.
"With this release we wanted to focus on making something players already enjoy, their pets, even more fun and rewarding to play with," said Craig Beers, Vice President of Product Management. "To not only play with your pet, but play as your pet, creates a whole new way to experience Wizard101."
Pets aren't the only aspect of the game being updated and expanded upon with this release. All new item set bonuses will reward players with enhanced stats for putting together gear sets. These sets and other items in the player backpack will be much easier to identify with a revamped user interface. The popular Beastmoon Hunt event expands with two new maps plus the new Life Fairy and Life Colossus Beast Forms. The update also includes a new skeleton key boss, improvements for castle decorators, Khrysalis fishing, and more.
About Wizard101
Featuring quadruple the amount of content since it was first introduced in 2008, Wizard101 players keep coming back for the engaging story-driven gameplay across 17 worlds, deep combat, pet systems, and passionate community. Over more than eleven years, Wizard101 has continued to evolve and entertain more than fifty million players.
About KingsIsle Entertainment
Established in Texas in 2005, KingsIsle Entertainment is a proven MMO hitmaker that is bringing its unique vision to mobile games. Its newest mobile game, Animal Cove has the signature light-hearted story, depth and polish gamers expect from KingsIsle Entertainment. Driven by a spirit of innovation and experimentation across genres and themes, the privately-held game company publishes accessible, high quality games. Its award-winning game Wizard101 is currently in its 12th year, entertaining millions of active players. For more information, visit kingsisle.com