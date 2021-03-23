TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning performance-based marketing advertising agency Kingstar Media has just been named among the top B2B leaders in Canada in the latest report from Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform.
Kingstar Media was ranked among marketing and advertising agencies. The Clutch report named the top performing agencies in the following categories: advertising & marketing, business services, creative & design and development & IT services.
The tech scene in Canada continues to grow year after year. The city of Toronto even refers to their personal tech hub as the "nice person's Silicon Valley."
The leaders featured on this list specialize in a variety of services, including public relations, mobile app development, and print design, for clients in different fields.
"We are thrilled to have been acknowledged as a leader in our specialty area, marketing and advertising, in the Clutch report," said Ed Crain, President and CEO of Kingstar Media. "The Clutch rankings are authoritative in the industry and our high placement in them lets our clients and prospects know we are leaders in the skills most important to today's brands."
The Clutch research team evaluates a variety of criteria including the company's online presence, past awards, brand recognition, and verified Clutch reviews.
"We're excited to announce the leading companies from Canada," said Clutch Growth Operations Representative Nicole Schlabach. "These companies have proven themselves as the best in their respective industries."
About Clutch
Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.
About Kingstar Media
Leveraging the power of television and radio, Kingstar has established itself as the premium direct response media agency in Canada. Kingstar has changed the Canadian DRTV landscape by changing the business model. We are a Canadian DRTV media agency and we act purely as a business services company: a full-service media buying agency that specializes in direct response media solutions that help our clients reach Canadian and international consumers.
