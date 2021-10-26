TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Distilled Creative, the Toronto-based video production arm of Kingstar Media, Canada's top performance marketing agency, announced today that with Canada's pandemic restrictions lifted, it is actively booking full video shoots for clients from all industries and that U.S. companies are able to benefit greatly due to current USD to CAD conversion rates.
New pandemic guidelines were just issued in early October.
Distilled Creative has been producing creative content for TV broadcast, paid social ads and websites for more than 25 years. They have developed spots for major brands such as Sleep Country, Mattel, Hoover, Lady Speed Stick, Ryobi and many more. The production company has varied and extensive in-house talent and technology and is excellent at delivering product messages to your preferred consumers effectively and efficiently.
The producers and directors at Distilled Creative use a proven template for social creative that is built for mobile viewing and drives engagement. They excel at creative concepts, script writing, editing, 2D and 3D graphics, sound design, radio production, paid social creative content, brand TV spot production, direct response, close captioning and distribution.
"We do all of this by maximizing veteran experience, youthful innovation, and unparalleled technology infrastructure under one umbrella," said Elizabeth Nielsen, Vice President and Executive Producer, Distilled Creative. "No matter how you plan to advertise your product or service, it all starts with great creative."
"Creative is at the heart all we do and it's great to work with a team that continues to deliver on the mission of ROI for our diverse client base," said Ed Crain, President of Kingstar Direct and Kingstar Media.
About Distilled Creative
Distilled Creative is a full-service video production company based in Toronto since 1993.
We turn your strategic needs into creative realities: we work like a creative agency and execute like a production company built for the digital age.
From the on-air world of television to the vertical glimpses of life on social, Distilled Creative has been delivering exceptional quality and value for over two decades.
About Kingstar Media
Leveraging the power of television and radio, Kingstar Media has established itself as the premium direct response media agency in Canada. Kingstar has changed the Canadian DRTV landscape by changing the business model. Kingstar Media is a Canadian DRTV media agency and acts purely as a business services company: a full-service media buying agency that specializes in direct response media solutions that help its clients reach Canadian international consumers. Whether building brands, selling direct to consumers, or using direct response as a way to drive web traffic or retail sales, Kingstar has redefined direct response and how it can drive marketing strategy.
# # #
Media Contact
Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, frank@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Distilled Creative