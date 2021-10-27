BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kintent®, the developer of an automated Trust Management Platform, today announces the release of Respond. Respond is used by sales and security teams to quickly and truthfully complete security questionnaires. Respond's built-in natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) models craft and suggest accurate answers to questions directly from controls and policies in a company's compliance program and from previously completed questionnaires.
Getting started with Respond is much faster than legacy RFP tools like Loopio and RFP360 because users don't have to spend weeks manually setting up a knowledge base of answers. A Respond customer simply uploads their policies, controls and previously answered security questionnaires, and Respond's NLP and ML models analyze the documents in real-time to craft accurate answers to new questionnaires uploaded. Furthermore, when controls and policies change in a company's compliance program, these updates are automatically reflected in new security questionnaire responses.
"Answering vendor security and risk assessment questionnaires is a required step in most enterprise sales processes. It used to take days, if not weeks for our team to complete questionnaires correctly, especially because we've made a commitment to be meticulous with our answers to show our customers that we take security and compliance seriously," said Mick England, Data Protection Officer at Robin, a workplace platform to manage hybrid work. "Kintent's Respond application helps us accurately answer security questionnaires within 1 day. We love how easy it is, and the fact that my team doesn't have to manually set up or maintain a knowledge library of answers anymore is a huge plus."
In addition to enabling response automation, speed, and accuracy, Respond introduces another innovation in the industry, which is to intelligently map answers provided in questionnaires to controls and policies in a company's compliance program. Control and policy owners can now track commitments that have been made to customers in the sales process. If the company isn't adhering to its controls or policies, Kintent sends updates to the respective owners so that there can be governance to measure any liability around data security and compliance commitments they have made to customers via security questionnaires.
"Respond has 3 very simple objectives - enable speed, truth, and accountability in the security questionnaire process," says Sravish Sridhar, CEO & Founder of Kintent. "Respond gives our customers an effortless way to answer security questionnaires accurately, without having to manually maintain an answer database. Traditional answer databases are very risky because they become stale and inaccurate quickly. That's why many of our customers have stopped using legacy RFP tools like Loopio, RFP360, and RFPIO, and they have adopted Respond. They love how Respond allows them to track security and data privacy commitments they have made to their customers. Respond empowers them to continuously measure their adherence to their compliance obligations and continuously earn the trust of their customers."
Companies that want to accelerate revenue, and answer security questionnaires quickly and truthfully can sign up for Kintent's Respond at https://www.kintent.com/respond/
About Kintent
Kintent (https://www.kintent.com) is on a mission to make it effortless to earn trust in every business relationship. We believe that compliance should not be about checking a box. It should be about earning a reputation. Kintent's Trust Management Platform democratizes every company's ability to quickly and cost-effectively adopt formal security and compliance programs, measure the accuracy of the program, and confidently share their compliance program with enterprise customers. With Kintent, compliance becomes a habit, is simple to understand and implement, and is continuously testable so that your customers can see that you are adhering to all your compliance obligations. Kintent is joyfully crafted by a 100% distributed team.
