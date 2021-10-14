DENVER, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KissCam, LLC and the Oklahoma City Dodgers teamed up to test a new web-based KissCamTM Contest to engage fans during games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during September.
KissCam's Contest mobile app was expanded to include a web-based version as well. Fans were invited to enter the KissCam Contest by using their phones to scan the QR code on the center field videoboard. Fans snapped a picture, placed it in a customized KissCam frame, and uploaded it to enter the KissCam Contest during a Dodgers game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. Later in the event, semi-finalists were announced, and fans were encouraged to vote for their favorite picture. The winner was chosen from the most votes received.
Today's fans are seeking more entertainment experiences beyond the game itself. A survey by Deloitte found that "an exciting atmosphere within the stadium" is one of the four core expectations from today's fans. The survey goes on to state that fan satisfaction was among the lowest with "attributes related to mobile use in stadium—for other forms of entertainment, fantasy, and in-game statistics, among other uses."
"We're thrilled to partner with the OKC Dodgers who understand the value of enriching the fan experience to test our KissCam in-venue contests," said Dana Veitch, Founder, and CEO of KissCam, LLC. "Our new web-based contest is an extension of our successful KissCam mobile app. We're pleased to share these test results with other teams worldwide who are interested in how KissCam Contests can boost fan engagement during games."
"With people finally back in our ballpark, we are always seeking events to enhance the fan experience," said Jenna Byrnes, Senior Vice President of the OKC Dodgers. "The KissCam Contest was not only fun for participants but also a great opportunity to provide personalized entertainment during the game."
The KissCam Contest provides teams seeking to increase revenues, engage fans and bring excitement to the in-venue experience with another option for fan entertainment during the game. Teams can boost game day revenues by securing sponsors who underwrite the contest and receive branded exposures through unique KissCam photo frames seen by contest participants and through social media.
KissCam, LLC holds the trademark for KissCam globally and is recognized worldwide as part of the sports fan experience.
In addition to live sporting events, KissCam recently entered the Esports world through a licensing agreement with ESTV, the world's first 24/7 live linear and AVOD Esports channel, representing KissCam's next significant milestone to engage virtual fans worldwide.
