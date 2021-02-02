OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kivuto, a leading provider of digital solutions for the education industry, announced today that technology executive Mark McKenzie has been appointed as CEO. McKenzie is a seasoned information technology executive with extensive experience guiding software/technology companies across the spectrum – from early-stage private companies to large-scale public organizations. McKenzie has been successfully guiding companies on their growth plans for decades and brings to Kivuto a proven track record of strategic, operational, and financial excellence. Kivuto is a leading provider of solutions to manage and distribute digital resources in education. Software vendors, book publishers, and academic institutions around the world rely on Kivuto to ensure the successful and secure delivery of digital assets to eligible users. "Kivuto has been a leader in the academic software space, working with educational institutions around the world to help them manage and secure their digital resources," said McKenzie. "I am looking forward to leading Kivuto through the next stage of growth – guiding the organization and our incredibly talented team as we strive to become the world's foremost digital resource platform."
About Kivuto
Kivuto has been transforming the way schools distribute digital resources to students and faculty for over 20 years. Today, Kivuto streamlines the management and delivery of academic software, eTextbooks, cloud licenses, and all other types of digital resources for educational institutions. For more information, visit https://kivuto.com/.
