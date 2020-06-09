MARLTON, N.J., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KIWI magazine, the leading online resource for parents to grow their families the natural and organic way, is inviting parents, grandparents, and caregivers to attend its first ever Beyond the Lunchbox Digital Conference. This free online event featuring expert speakers will take place August 3-9, 2020.
During this week-long conference, a curated list of experts will cover topics in the fields of sustainability, health and wellness, nutrition, and kid's lunch. Participants will be able to tune in everyday for exclusive access to videos of both expert speakers and panels made up of mom influencers.
"This project has been in the works for a while and I am thrilled to launch such an innovative program," said Maureen Frost, editorial director of KIWI. "We have gathered some of the best experts in their fields to speak about trending and important topics we know our parents are interested in."
Featured speakers include Jeff Tkach, chief impact officer at the Rodale Institute, Carolyn Williams, PhD, RD, culinary nutrition expert, registered dietitian, and cookbook author, Willian F. Carvalho, president and founder of Wild Planet Foods, Inc., and many more.
Those who tune in will not only be able to view exclusive content, but will also have access to a digital swag bag made up of high-value coupons and daily giveaways from various speakers and sponsors.
Beyond the Lunchbox is sponsored by Wild Planet and the Rodale Institute and is in partnership with Moms Meet and WOW Events. The event is free to attend with registration.
For more information about KIWI and Beyond the Lunchbox Digital Conference, please visit beyondthelunchbox.com.
ABOUT KIWI MAGAZINE
KIWI, published by May Media Group, LLC (maymediagroup.com), is dedicated to raising families the natural and organic way. May Media Group oversees KIWI magazine, Moms Meet, WOW Events, and more. KIWI helps families balance their green ideals with their busy lives so they can raise healthy, happy, caring kids. Learn more at kiwimagonline.com.
