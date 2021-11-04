SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knative, an enterprise-grade open source serverless platform, announced today that Knative 1.0 has been released. Originally developed at Google, Knative is an open source project that adds components for deploying, running, and managing serverless, cloud-native applications to Kubernetes.
The Knative Community has been hard at work refreshing the Knative website, talking to end users, hardening tests and ensuring the dependability of the most widely-installed serverless layer on Kubernetes.
Knative is trusted by enterprises and vendors alike for providing highly scalable, stable event-driven architecture. Knative is made up of two main components Knative serving and eventing. Knative Serving builds on Kubernetes to support deploying and serving serverless applications and functions. Knative Eventing enables developers to use an event-driven architecture with serverless applications. An event-driven architecture is based on the concept of decoupled relationships between event producers that create events, and event consumers, or sinks, that receive events.
Knative 1.0 Provides the following capabilities:
- Stand up scalable, secure, stateless services in seconds.
- Focused API with higher level abstractions for common app use-cases.
- Pluggable components let you bring your own logging and monitoring, networking, and service mesh.
- Run Knative anywhere Kubernetes runs, never worry about vendor lock-in.
- Seamless developer experience, supports GitOps, DockerOps, ManualOps
- Supports many common tools and frameworks such as Django, Ruby on Rails, Spring, and many more.
"I want to congratulate the Knative community on reaching 1.0," said Sebastien Gosguen, TriggerMesh Co-Founder and Head of Product. "TriggerMesh runs on Knative, which makes it an easy platform to deploy and operate."
About Knative
Knative components build on top of Kubernetes, abstracting away the complex details and enabling developers to focus on what matters. Built by codifying the best practices shared by successful real-world implementations, Knative solves the "boring but difficult" parts of deploying and managing cloud native services so you don't have to.
