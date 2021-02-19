NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Silk, a creative digital agency, has launched a sleek, new website for Knopp Biosciences, US-based drug discovery and development company focused on delivering breakthrough treatments in immunological and neurological disorders.
From the first point of interaction, the website personalizes the user experience by tailoring the content to two key user groups: patients and healthcare professionals.
The tailored user experience has allowed Digital Silk to strategically organize content to increase time on site and engagement metrics. It also allowed the agency to showcase Knopp Biosciences' differentiators for each target group including quality products, addressing unmet medical needs, novel treatments and experienced experts in the field of medication development.
Adding to the user experience and on-site engagement, Digital Silk leveraged Knopp Biosciences' video content to enhance on-site brand education and create interest.
Digital SIlk developed a detailed user journey with strategically placed calls-to-action (CTAs) providing users with an easy navigation to the key conversion points including newsletter subscriptions and contact.
The resulting website serves as a powerful marketing tool while highlighting the company's rich legacy and expertise in revolutionary drug research and development.
About Digital Silk:
Digital Silk is a creative digital agency focused on growing brands online. From custom websites to digital marketing, Digital Silk creates SUPERIOR digital experiences to drive higher conversions, greater brand engagement & measurable results.
About Knopp Biosciences:
Knopp Biosciences LLC is a United States based drug discovery and development company focused on delivering breakthrough treatments for immunological and neurological diseases of high unmet need.
