TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has launched a new kit to help people strengthen and improve their password management in recognition of World Password Day on May 7.
Simple, common passwords can be easily hacked. The National Cyber Security Centre in the UK found that the most hacked passwords that were used the most overall were as follows: 123456, 123456789, qwerty, password and 111111. First names, premier league football teams, musicians and fictional characters were also found to be popular password categories that were easily hacked.
According to the LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report, 91% of people know password reuse is insecure, yet two-thirds do it anyway. Half of respondents hadn't changed their passwords in over the past 12 months even after hearing about a breach in the news.
"There's a lot of debate out there about the best password policy and whether or not they should be long, short, how complex, etc.," said Roger Grimes, data-driven defense evangelist, KnowBe4. "The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has drastically changed their advice recently, stating that long and complex passwords shouldn't be required and they don't need to be changed unless they've been compromised in some manner. This has been continuously debated and many security professionals do not agree with this advice. The most important thing to remember is to never reuse the same password for multiple sites. It's also recommended to use multi-factor authentication whenever possible and a to use a password manager."
The KnowBe4 World Password Day Kit is available to anyone who is looking to learn more about password best practices and includes:
- Complex password guide
- Video by Kevin Mitnick on how easy it is to crack a password
- KnowBe4's complimentary Password Exposure Test
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 32,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security.
