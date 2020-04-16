TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has launched a new feature to its PhishER product called PhishRIPTM, which helps security professionals remove, inoculate and protect against email threats faster.
Technical controls do not filter out all of the malicious emails that come into a user's inbox. Various research has shown that phishing, spam and malware attachments still make it through email filters. Mimecast notes filters are missing 12% of unwanted emails. According to research by the University of Plymouth in the UK, 75% without links and 64% with links of potential phishing messages made it into inboxes and were not in any way labelled to highlight them as spam or suspicious.
An organization's users report suspicious emails using the KnowBe4 Phish Alert Button (PAB), and those messages are sent to PhishER to be categorized as clean, spam or threat based on configuration settings. From there, PhishRIP looks at any user-reported message in PhishER and searches and optionally quarantines similar messages across all the users' inboxes within an organization. Any messages found are then ready for further analysis, quarantine or permanent deletion by the incident response team.
"No matter what percentage of malicious emails get through to users' inboxes, you have to remember that it only takes one wrong click to potentially compromise an entire organization," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "This new feature makes targeting large phishing campaigns much easier by identifying and removing suspicious emails from users' inboxes, even if they haven't been reported through the use of the PAB. Especially during a time when IT departments are being overwhelmed with extra work and risks due to users working from home, it's critical to help security professionals to automate some of their processes and identify threats faster."
PhishRIP is included with KnowBe4's PhishER subscription. For more information on PhishRIP, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/phisher.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 32,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.
