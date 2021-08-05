TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE), the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has been recognized on Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces With the Best D&I Initiatives in 2021.
The top 100 companies were determined through weighted scoring, taking into account the efforts put forward and embraced by the entire company to make positive changes for diversity and inclusion.
KnowBe4's diversity and inclusion initiatives include employee resource groups for women, Black and LGBTQ+ employees, cybersecurity scholarships for women and Black Americans and a Jumpstart Program that provides technical training and careers to underrepresented and underserved communities. The organization has also created the Mosaic Alliance, which is home to all of KnowBe4's diversity, inclusion and belonging internal training, community programming and initiatives.
"At KnowBe4, we celebrate diversity and work daily to cultivate inclusive spaces for all of our global team members as we continue to innovate in the cybersecurity space," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "It is essential that we build a team that is both diverse and reflects the global communities where our offices are located. We are proud to be recognized for our diversity and inclusion efforts."
For more information on KnowBe4's diversity and inclusion efforts, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/careers/diversity.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 41,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
Media Contact
Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, 7277484221, amandat@knowbe4.com
SOURCE KnowBe4