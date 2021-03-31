TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has been recognized as an Excellence Award finalist in the Best IT Security-Related Training Program category for the 2021 SC Awards. Finalists are recognized for outstanding leadership and providing superior security products to the cybersecurity industry. Winners will be announced online during Awards Week beginning Monday, May 3, 2021.
"The last year tested both security professionals perhaps more than any in history," said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media and editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. "A pandemic forced a fast transition to remote working and inspired a wave of new, sophisticated attacks, and the impact of a supply chain breach reverberated across public and private sector. The ability for organizations big and small to turn to security partners to help address this mountain of unexpected risk was and remains critical. This year's SC Awards finalists, all of which faced many of the same unprecedented challenges, proved their commitment to both customers and the community at large."
Now in its 24th year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products and services. Winners in the Excellence category are determined by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry. The Excellence Awards honor the professionals, products and services that have proven to be the best in the industry for protecting today's corporate world from an array of risks and threats.
"The SC Awards are among the most prestigious in the cybersecurity industry," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "We are elated to be selected as a finalist this year for our massive library of world-class security awareness training material. These days, organizations simply cannot afford to go without new-school security awareness training given the increasing, persistent threats that exist in the cybersecurity landscape."
"While the world will remember 2020 as the year of the pandemic and working from home, other threats did not diminish. In fact, phishing and ransomware experienced a banner year. KnowBe4 and the other finalists for Excellence Awards managed to respond to the unexpected, while still recognizing and responding to the broader threat landscape that remained unrelenting," said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media and editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance.
The 2021 SC Awards will feature an extended and expanded celebration, honoring finalists and winners through comprehensive promotion across SC Media's full range of digital, social, and editorial channels. Industry anticipation will culminate in the kick-off of SC Awards Week on May 3, 2021.
About SC Media
SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance's gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) was formed to help cybersecurity professionals face the challenges that threaten the success and prosperity of their organizations. We provide business intelligence and information services to help our growing community build effective strategies and make smart decisions, and innovative marketing solutions to galvanize an efficient marketplace. Most of all, we work to engage the entire cyber community and lift the success of all industry professionals.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.
Media Contact
Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, 7277484221, amandat@knowbe4.com
SOURCE KnowBe4