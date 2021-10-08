TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced that its General Counsel, Alicia Dietzen, has been recognized by the Business Observer for their 2021 40 Under 40 Awards.
Each year, the Business Observer selects 40 individuals under 40 from the Gulf Coast business community. Carefully selected from nominations and original reporting, these individuals represent the best and brightest from Tampa to Naples.
In selecting this year's honorees, the paper's editors looked for candidates who are entrepreneurial, even if they don't own their own businesses.
"I am honored to be selected as a leading professional under 40 in Florida out of the many professionals who were up for this recognition," said Dietzen. "When I started at KnowBe4, I was the first and only in-house legal counsel; therefore, hard work, innovation and creativity were not a choice, but a necessity. Aside from having to build the company's legal department from the ground up, I also had the opportunity to help prepare the company for its series of investment rounds, its global expansion efforts and its IPO. As a legal professional, I hope to inspire other young, ambitious professionals who are determined to achieve their goals and excel in their careers."
"There are a lot of publications that do similar lists each year," says Business Observer Executive Editor Kat Hughes. "We wanted our list to stand apart as a group of young professionals who aren't afraid to take charge and take risks in their business. They are willing to try new things and put their ideas into action. To us, this is what it means to be a business leader, and we feel these 40 individuals embody that spirit."
About 40 Under 40
Beginning in June each year, the Business Observer accepts nominations to begin its search for 40 Under 40 candidates. During the next three months, the paper's editors sort through nominations and look for other individuals who represent the next generation of Gulf Coast business leaders. The special issue comes out in October and is available in print and online at BusinessObserverFL.com/spotlight/40-under-40-2021.
The Business Observer is a weekly business newspaper — along with its website, BusinessObserverFL.com — for business leaders from Tampa to Naples. It covers news on companies, trends, entrepreneurs and CEOs.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 41,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
