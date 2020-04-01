TOKYO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Trois Graces Inc. has announced that Les Trois Graces, represented by Ko Shibasaki, has launched their global Vmedia platform "Official Ko Shibasaki 'Les Trois Graces' Channel" ("Les Trois Channel" for short) on YouTube on March 31st, 2020.
Since debuting in 1998, Ko Shibasaki has had a highly successful career as an actress and singer, with a focus on "placing value on feelings and words." Starting from 2016 she has worked as the face of Les Trois Graces focusing on "Living together with the Earth." The Les Trois channel will be a medium through which Shibasaki will express her convictions about what she holds dear in her own way.
Shibasaki's "Live Beautifully" slogan is indispensable for our surroundings, necessities and what our hearts yearn for, held up by the 3 concepts of "EARTH CONSCIOUS", "LIFESTYLE" & "ENTERTAINMENT". On this channel, Shibasaki will release interviews, lifestyles videos and other content that she personally produces to convey these messages that she cherishes.
The teaser video that was released today will be introducing the 3 concepts that make up the Les Trois Channel. This channel is sure to excite working women and all those who want to live beautifully. In the future, a variety of information will become available via the Les Trois Channel.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KOSHIBASAKI_OFFICIAL
Website: https://koshibasaki.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ko_shibasaki/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ko_shibasaki/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KoShibasakiOfficial/
Les Trois Graces Inc
https://lestroisgraces.jp
Representative: CEO Ko Shibasaki
Location: Minato-ku, Tokyo
Established: 11/18/2016
Business Description: Entertainment, Commerce Business
Ko Shibasaki - Actress, Artist, and Representative of Les Trois Graces
In 2017 she appeared as the lead in NHK's historical drama Naotora: The Lady Warlord. In 2018, she was named "Environmental Special Publicity Ambassador" by the Ministry of the Environment. She's in NHK's serialized short story series called Yell as Tamaki Futaura, the world-renowned opera singer; and the lead in Moeyo Ken as Oyuki, with love interest Hijikata Toshizo, on May 22nd.