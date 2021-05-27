ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and PRINCETON, N.J., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kobie, a recognized global leader in driving enterprise value through loyalty, has acquired an exclusive license for the loyalty and co-branded credit card space to Rosemark's Quantitative Persona™ (QP) Method. The QP Method identifies the most valuable customers in a given market based on how their motivations and preferences drive their economic value. The Rosemark team has been building and commercializing personality and persona-based tools for the last 20 years and have proven their approach consistently delivers up to a 300% increase in marketing impact over client's standard models. Rosemark's leaders founded, scaled and sold Rosetta, their last business, to the Publicis Groupe.
Marti Beller, President of Kobie, explained, "As consumers begin to shop, dine and travel again, brands are in desperate need of finding reliable solutions to effectively and profitably identify and reactivate their best customers." Announcing today, Kobie addresses that need by adding the QP Method to its arsenal of loyalty solutions available in the industry leading Kobie Alchemy® Loyalty Cloud. Now brands can more effectively target and acquire the most valuable customers into their co-branded card and/or loyalty program.
"As brands emerge from COVID-19, they are asking us to help them re-identify their most valuable customers. This exclusive license from Rosemark allows us to help guarantee profitable acquisition at a time when consumer profiles have radically changed," Wendy Culpepper, Chief Customer Officer of Kobie commented. "We already help clients understand customer's emotional preferences through Kobie's Emotional Loyalty Scoring (ELS®) tool, and Rosemark's Quantitative Persona Method is an excellent complement to our toolset."
Chris Kuenne, CEO of Rosemark added, "We have developed a deep working relationship with Kobie over the past few years and are excited to exclusively partner with a recognized leader in loyalty to apply our model and help optimize the loyalty and co-branded space."
The new, innovative partnership fully leverages Kobie's 31-years of loyalty experience of delivering impact to a brand's bottom line. This acquisition comes on the heels of Kobie's recent announcement as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Solutions, Q2 2021, the highest distinction in the loyalty solution evaluation process. Strategically, this license creates compelling value for Kobie's clients and future clients, which is especially powerful at a time where customer preferences are shifting and loyalty is being re-established. Kobie is ready to help co-branded credit card issuers and loyalty marketers drive improved acquisition, utilization and economic impact. If you would like to learn more email info@Kobie.com.
About Kobie
Kobie's loyalty offering goes well beyond points and one-time rewards by enabling brands to develop a loyalty strategy and program that outperforms traditional, transaction-based experiences. Using its proprietary and proven Loyalty Drivers and Emotional Loyalty Scoring tools, Kobie provides brands with superior competitive insights on their customer's transactional and emotional behaviors across key touchpoints in the customer journey. The best-in-industry services translate those insights into strategies that can be seamlessly executed through Kobie's newest generation loyalty platform, Alchemy, to deliver lasting, profitable relationships with a brand's most valuable customers.
About Rosemark
Rosemark is an operating platform focused on enhancing Consumer Lifetime Value. Rosemark will acquire and help accelerate the growth of best-in-class service and technology companies by integrating them through its proprietary Quantitative Persona Method. Under the leadership of Chris Kuenne, the Rosemark team will partner with motivated entrepreneurs who are seeking a strategic and financial growth partner to help them achieve their vision for impact. Prior to founding Rosemark, Kuenne founded, built, and scaled, the global digital agency Rosetta. Several of Rosemark's leadership team also held senior positions at Rosetta, which was sold to the Publicis Groupe for $575 Million.
