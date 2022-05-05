Kohler, a global lifestyle brand and leader in kitchen and bath products, returns to Milan Design Week with the world premiere of an immersive art experience in partnership with artist-designer, Daniel Arsham. Kohler’s FuoriSalone exhibition features a large-scale immersive art experience, entitled “Divided Layers,” a site-specific installation that builds upon the duo’s release of Rock.01 – a 3D printed sink Daniel Arsham designed in collaboration with Kohler in 2021.