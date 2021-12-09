Francis Jocky - The Quest

Francis Jocky - The Quest

 By KoKo Records

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KoKo Records is excited to declare the release of the new album of Francis Jocky, The Quest, which will be available worldwide on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

This album is a rendition of classical music masterpieces into pop-soul classic songs.

Track 01 - Ka loko (Francis Jocky)

Track 02 - Be Apart (Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky - Francis Jocky)

Track 03 - Ba Mbambè basu (Francis Jocky)

Track 04 - Blue Moon (Frédéric Chopin - Francis Jocky)

Track 05 - Bunya Tè (Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky - Francis Jocky)

Track 06 - Muna nyuwé (Josef Suk - Francis Jocky)

Track 07- Wedding day (Franz Liszt - Francis Jocky)

Track 08 - Na mèndè wala (Johann David Heinichen - Francis Jocky)

Track 09 - Goodbye (Joaquin Rodrigo - Francis Jocky)

Track 10 - O mulema (Jean Sibelius - Francis Jocky)

Track 11 - Life without pain (Antonin Dvorak - Francis Jocky)

Track 12 - I Will Be There (Johannes Brahms - Francis Jocky)

Track 13 - Tolambo (Remo Giazotto - Francis Jocky)

Track 14 - Ocean of tears (Antonio Vivaldi - Francis Jocky)

Track 15 - Believe in yourself (Edvard Grieg - Francis Jocky)

Track 16 - Tènguènè (Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky - Francis Jocky)

Track 17 - Soul set free (Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky - Francis Jocky) To Jean-Bernard Ragoo & Joelle Baehr

Track 18 - Ba mea (Tylman Susato - Francis Jocky)

Track 19 - Waiting for you (Frédéric Chopin - Francis Jocky)

Track 20 - Champ (Johann Pachelbel - Francis Jocky)

Track 21 - Lucky star (Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky - Francis Jocky)

Track 22 - Moto (George Frideric Handel - Francis Jocky)

Multitalented singer, songwriter, producer & actor, Francis Jocky is something of an enigma, an artist with universal appeal and blessed with a unique voice. Cameroon born, raised in Paris, France and now living in New York City, Francis Jocky has developed a sound that transcends borders.

He's rapidly becoming an international personality, sharing the microphone with the likes of Bono of U2 and Stevie Wonder, just to name a few.

For more information:

Francis Jocky

325070@email4pr.com 

Phone: +1 917 331 8582

Website: http://www.francisjocky.com 

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0lhSohpy5YuDN5G9qw9GOx?si=h5SqOVLwQeeidy_gejZUZA 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FrancisJockymusic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/francis.jocky Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/francisjocky

Twitter: https://twitter.com/francisjocky 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koko-records-releases-new-album-from-francis-jocky-301440626.html

SOURCE KoKo Records

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.