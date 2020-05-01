SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indigo Design Awards rank amongst the design industry's most important prizes. Koombea has been able to achieve this recognition thanks to its more than 12 years designing and developing great apps.
The Koombea Team is thankful to the Indigo Design Awards members for their recognition and trust in the work presented. To be chosen over many other quality projects is genuinely humbling and a major achievement in the company's history.
This level of work couldn't have been possible without the trust and hard work of fantastic customers. These results are the outcome of the joint efforts of companies that partner up to work together and challenge each other daily. Last but not least, the team members at Koombea deserve a big shout out. Without them, their passion and commitment, we would have never seen these results.
These awards were granted in several categories for projects developed for three Koombea customers: NAB, Luna, and LINCSPRING. Innovation, enthusiasm, and love are their common denominators.
Here, the list of awards:
- Gold in Mobile Interaction & Experience 2020
- Silver in UX, Interface & Navigation 2020
- Silver in Interactive Design 2020
- Silver in Website Design 2020
"It is impossible for us to comprehend everything there is to know about developing a product like NAB. The Koombea Team had the technical knowledge for stuff like usability tests and design. They helped us figure out what worked and what didn't. They do help bring ideas to life." - Mike White, CEO
- Gold for Mobile App 2020
- Silver in UX, Interface & Navigation
"As a company, we have a clear vision of what we want to offer. We have the technical knowledge of our product, but there are things that we're not experts in, and we don't even want to be. Koombea was a major help in everything front-end-related." - Ryan Gaffney, Head of Technology
- Gold in Website Building Software 2020
- Silver in UX, Interface & Navigation 2020
"An important part of our success comes from our partnership with Koombea. They helped us understand and question our value proposition. It was a fun process where both teams actively participated." - Tiffany Wycoff, Co-Founder
About Koombea
Koombea is a mobile app and web development partner that provides businesses worldwide with custom technology solutions. Founded in 2007, with headquarters in Miami and offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and Barranquilla, Colombia, Koombea has completed over 1,000 projects. Our deep expertise and proven track record with app and web technologies have helped startups and enterprises bring ideas to life.
Contact:
Robert Kazmi
+1-888-840-3252
Email: contact@koombea.com
Related Images
indigo-awards-winners.png
Indigo Awards Winners
This image shows the interfaces of three of the apps that won on the Indigo Awards: NAB, Luna and Lincspring.