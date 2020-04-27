NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea, is pleased to present Korean Movie Night at Home in partnership with JBG Pictures USA, to offer audiences at home the opportunity to access Korean films for a limited run from April 27, 2020 until June 30, 2020 online.
As we support the efforts of social distancing to encourage safety for all, the Korean Movie Night at Home online platform brings audiences a cinematic experience of 10 Korean films from the past five years including blockbuster hits and festival darlings that ranges from sweet melodramas to intense thrillers.
This unique opportunity is a revival of Korean Movie Night New York, one of the most beloved film series hosted by the Korean Cultural Center New York. Since its inception in 2010, Korean Movie Night New York presented free film screenings that introduced the full spectrum of contemporary and classic Korean cinema to New York audiences, including popular blockbusters, independent films, documentaries, animation, and more.
This launch is presented as a part of the "Korean Cultural Center New York Online" initiative, a comprehensive online platform that brings together world-class performances and diverse cultural contents from the KCCNY and from various branches of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism including limited view screenings of performances of the National Theater of Korea, online viewings of exhibitions from the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Korea, the Korean Food Promotion Institute, and the Korean Film Archive.
The new initiative will provide an opportunity for the community both local and global to access Korean films and cultural contents. The full virtual platform and Korean Movie Night at Home page is on view www.koreanculture.org.
FILM LIST
(All films are in Korean with English subtitles)
The Battle: Roar to Victory (Bong-o-dong Jeon-tu)
Director: Won Shin-yun
Running Time: 135 min
Release Year: 2019
Be With You (Ji-geum Man-na-leo Gap-ni-da)
Director: Lee Jang-hoon
Running Time: 132 min
Release Year: 2018
Inside Men (Nae-bu-ja-deul)
Director: Woo Min-ho
Running Time: 130 min
Release Year: 2015
Luck-Key (Leok-ki)
Director: Lee Gae-byok
Running Time: 120 min
Release Year: 2016
Mal-Mo-E: The Secret Mission
Director: Eom You-na
Running Time: 135 min
Release Year: 2018
Man of Men (Peo-pek-teu Maen)
Director: Yong Soo
Running Time: 117 min
Release Year: 2019
Midnight Runners (Cheong-nyeon-gyeong-chal)
Director: Kim Ju-hwan
Running Time: 108 min
Release Year: 2017
The Throne (Sa-do)
Director: Lee Joon-ik
Running Time: 125 min
Release Year: 2015
Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned (Ga-ryeo-jin si-gan)
Director: Eom Tae-hwan
Running Time: 129 min
Release Year: 2016
A Violent Prosecutor (Geom-sa-oe-jeon)
Director: Lee Il-hyeong
Running Time: 126 min
Release Year: 2016
Korean Movie Night at Home is presented as a part of Korean Culture Day 2020 for April - June
