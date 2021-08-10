CANTON, Ga., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kristin L. Fredrickson, sharing lifelong interests in traveling, archaeology, and all things ancient, has completed her new book "Livy's History Notes" with Andrew G. Miller. It is an entertaining and informative account of the couple's three month trip through Italy, especially Rome, and Greece. And they traveled with Livy, a rambunctious six month old English springer spaniel.
Of the beginnings of this particular adventure, Fredrickson writes. "...we developed a list of destinations based on events or people we wanted to know more about. After poring over road maps of Italy and Greece, an itinerary materialized that would enable us to see most of them. Then Andrew worked his magic and found terrific dog-friendly places to stay. All the other planning details took some time but fell into place—especially those that involved traveling with a young dog. Our ambitious itinerary ended up being only part of the entire trip. We did it all, and then some! Along the way we ate, we laughed, we freaked out, we shopped, we drove all over, we had fun, we learned a lot, and we met wonderful people everywhere. I hope reading about it leads to new searches online or to books about all things ancient that gave rise to our western civilization. But mostly, I sincerely hope it inspires a desire to pack a bag, grab the dog, and go!"
Published by Page Publishing, Kristin L. Fredrickson's captivating story will inspire new travels and make an excellent companion guide for planning and discovering Italy, especially Rome, all of mainland Greece, and the Peloponnesus.
True to the origins of their dog's namesake, given after historian Titus Livius, Kristin and Andrew have planned all of their travels around visiting places where important events occurred and where ancient characters, real and mythical, made history. All the fun stuff just happened. This collection of Notes is sure to delight!
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Livy's History Notes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, Barnes and Noble, or the author's website, KristinFredrickson.com.
