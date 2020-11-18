LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drastic Fantastic (Ultimate Edition) - the second album from BRIT and Ivor Novello Award-winning artist KT Tunstall - is to be reissued on vinyl and digital that will include a rich array of bonus material such as acoustic versions, live tracks, remixes and b-sides.
To be released on January 15th, it will be available as a colored double LP set including a bonus 10′′ vinyl which will consist of four brand new, unreleased remixes of the album's singles; "Hold On", "If Only", "Little Favours", and one created by Tunstall herself - the album's second single "'Saving My Face" under her remix moniker 'Tunnelz.' Drastic Fantastic (Ultimate Edition) will also be available as digital downloads and through streaming platforms which will include eight instrumental tracks not available on the vinyl version. All formats are available to pre-order now through https://KTTunstall.lnk.to/DFUltimate.
KT Tunstall came to huge prominence in 2004 with the release of her debut album "Eye to the Telescope". Following a barnstorming performance on 'Later...With Jools Holland', she was catapulted into the limelight, garnering a whole host of award wins and nominations. The album achieved huge worldwide success, going Multi-Platinum in the UK and Platinum in the US, earning KT a Grammy® nod for the single "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree."
Drastic Fantastic was the highly anticipated 2x Platinum (worldwide) follow up album, released in 2007. It was received with great acclaim by the critics (Observer 5/5, Uncut 4/5, Rolling Stone 4/5) and the album saw chart success all over the world breaking into the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 and reaching number three in the UK Official Charts.
Tracklisting:
LP1 - SIDE A
1. Little Favours
2. If Only
3. White Bird
4. Funnyman
5. Hold On
6. Hopeless
7. I Don't Want You Now
LP1 - SIDE B
1. Saving My Face
2. Beauty of Uncertainty
3. Someday Soon
4. Paper Aeroplane
5. Journey
6. Mothgirl
LP2 - SIDE C
1. Bad Day
2. La Vie En Rose
3. I Want You Back - Live From Outsider Festival 2007
4. Walk Like An Egyptian - Live From Liverpool Academy 2007
5. Turn Into You - Acoustic
6. White Bird - Acoustic
7. Hopeless - Acoustic
LP2 - SIDE D
1. If Only - Acoustic
2. Hold On - Acoustic
3. Someday Soon - Acoustic
4. Saving My Face - Acoustic
5. Ain't Nobody - Acoustic
6. Hold On / Walk Like an Egyptian - Live In Curitiba 2019
BONUS 10" - SIDE A
1. Hold On - The Freelance Hellraiser (Holed Up) Remix
2. Saving My Face - Tunnelz Remix
BONUS 10" - SIDE B
1. If Only - Subsonar Remix
2. Little Favours - MyRiot (Big Flavours) Remix
STREAMING / DIGITAL DOWNLOADS
1. Little Favours
2. If Only
3. White Bird
4. Funnyman
5. Hold On
6. Hopeless
7. I Don't Want You Now
8. Saving My Face
9. Beauty of Uncertainty
10. Someday Soon
11. Paper Aeroplane
12. Journey
13. Mothgirl
14. Bad Day
15. La Vie En Rose
16. I Want You Back - Live From Outsider Festival 2007
17. Walk Like An Egyptian - Live From Liverpool Academy 2007
18. Turn Into You - Acoustic
19. White Bird - Acoustic
20. Hopeless - Acoustic
21. If Only - Acoustic
22. Hold On - Acoustic
23. Someday Soon - Acoustic
24. Saving My Face - Acoustic
25. Ain't Nobody - Acoustic
26. Hold On / Walk Like an Egyptian - Live In Curitiba 2019
27. Little Favours - MyRiot (Big Flavours) Remix
28. If Only - Subsonar Remix
29. Hold On - The Freelance Hellraiser (Holed Up) Remix
30. Saving My Face - Tunnelz Remix
31. Little Favours- Instrumental
32. If Only - Instrumental
33. Funnyman - Instrumental
34. Hold On - Instrumental
35. I Don't Want You Now - Instrumental
36. Saving My Face - Instrumental
37. Beauty of Uncertainty - Instrumental
38. Someday Soon – Instrumental