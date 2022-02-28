NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUDO, the multilingual meeting SaaS company today announces that it is offering complimentary usage of its multilingual video-conferencing platform to both individual volunteer interpreters as well as NGOs who are supporting the Ukrainian people during their time of need.
Recent reports estimate that to date over 150,000 Ukrainian residents have fled their country for safety. Additionally, Hanne Beirens, the director of Migration Policy Institute of Europe, reported to Al Jazeera that she estimates there will be an additional 1-3 million more displaced persons depending on the duration of the invasion. Many are seeking help from surrounding countries Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova. Other European nations are opening borders to Ukraine's residents seeking asylum.
"At KUDO, we believe in the language of peace and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," says Fardad Zabetian, CEO and Co-founder of KUDO. "Communication plays a critical role in crisis relief. As Ukrainians are depending on humanitarian aid, the language barrier can impede vital crisis relief efforts. We hope that by removing this barrier and enabling Ukrainian refugees and the people who are coming to their aid to communicate in real-time, with the support of human interpreters, that they can get the assistance they need as quickly as possible." ."
Since being established in 2017, KUDO's platform and interpreter marketplace of 12,000+ professional interpreters with expertise in 200+ spoken and sign languages have been used by corporations, governments, NGOs and multinational organizations to foster diplomacy and ensure that everyone has the power to understand and be understood in high stakes meetings and conversations.
NGOs and volunteer interpreters can get more information and sign up for free access to KUDO's platform by visiting http://www.kudoway.com/ukraine.
About KUDO: KUDO is a multilingual meeting SaaS company built around a B2B managed marketplace powered by the largest network of on-demand conference interpreters. Accessible from anywhere, on any device, KUDO redefines possibilities in global communication. More info at http://www.kudoway.com
Pia Decarsin, KUDO, (1) 315-610-6919, pia@kudoway.com
Rebecca Schuette, KUDO, 1 347 943 9056, rebecca@kudoway.com
